Australia's New South Wales Premier Resigns Over Affair
Published

14 seconds ago

on

australia-news south wales-premier

Australia’s Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian has resigned after the countries corruption watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that “constituted a breach of trust”.

Premier Berejiklian’s resignation comes as New South Wales, Australia’s biggest state economy, battles the countries largest COVID-19 outbreak. New South Wales is also poised to begin ending lockdowns as Australia sets to reopen borders beginning in November, Reuters reports.

Premier Berejiklian said the corruption watchdog investigation was in regards to “historical matters” and she felt compelled to resign. Above all because of the long time frames likely to be involved in the investigation.

She also said that New South Wales needed certainty over the state’s leadership amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I categorically deny any wrongdoing and state that I have always acted with the highest level of integrity,” Premier Berejiklian told a news conference.

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption released a statement on its website that said it will hold further public hearings as part of its ongoing investigation.

That investigation has already heard the now-former Premier was once in a romantic relationship with a state legislator who is the main focus of its corruption investigation.

Gladys Berejiklian, who became premier of New South Wales in 2017.

 

