Australian Girl Missing for Two Weeks Found "Alive and Well"
News

Published

54 mins ago

on

Australian Girl Missing for Two Weeks Found "Alive and Well"

Cleo Smith a four-year-old Australian girl has been found “alive and well” after going missing for more than two from a family camping trip. Little Cleo was found in a “locked house” in the coastal town of Carnarvon, Australian police said in a statement yesterday.

Australian Police forced their way into the house and found the young girl inside. Little Cleo was then reunited with her parents.

“One of the police officers picked her up into his arms and asked her ‘what’s your name?, she said My name is Cleo’.”

Police have detained a man from Carnarvon for questioning, police said.

In October authorities offered US$750,000 for information leading to Cleo’s recovery. Police and her family feared she was abducted from her family’s camping tent. Her family was camping at a remote campsite in a coastal tourist hot spot.

Australian Police Superintendent Detective Rod Wilde said at the time that the investigation “lead them to believe that Cleo was abducted from the tent”, and that police feared for her safety.

Her mother said she went to the tent around 6 am and found the tent was unzipped and her daughter missing.

Cleo Smith’s disappearance drew national attention, with many Australians taking to social media to express their anguish for her family. Investigators mounted an extensive air, land and sea search for the young girl.

In his Facebook, statement, Police said there would be more information about their investigation forthcoming.

“Our family is whole again,” Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother wrote on Instagram.

Police said the 36-year-old man from Carnarvon in custody had no connection to the Smith family.

