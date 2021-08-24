Attorney Files Complaint Against Police Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn

An Attorney has filed a complaint on Monday calling for an investigation into Pol Lt Gen Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn who allegedly misused police personnel for his own private benefit.

Attorney Achariya Ruangrattanapong, from the Help Crime Victim Club, petitioned Police Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, Thailand’s National Police Chief, to investigate Pol Lt Gen Surachate who allegedly used 17 non-commissioned officers to serve his family.

Mr Achariya called upon the National Police Chief to arrange for Pol Gen Visanu Prasattongosoth, the inspector-general, to investigate Pol Lt Gen Surachate, who allegedly took the officers to serve at his house when he was chief of the Immigration Bureau.

Moreover, the officers said they were beaten and rebuked with rude words. Some of the officers were transferred for no reason while others resigned because of the mistreatment.

Police chief to investigate

Mr Achariya said that Pol Gen Suwat had previously set up a panel to probe the allegations but most of the panel were classmates and friends of Pol Lt Gen Surachate. The Attorney alleges that they did not retrieve inquiry footage of the abused officers from the previous panel, so he has no faith in their findings.

The National Police Chief said he is investigating the 17 officers and he will adopt the criteria set by the previous panel.

In other news, Bangkok police arrested at least 35 protesters following a clash with riot police at Din Daeng intersection during anti-government protests.

Police halted their advance by firing tear gas, leading to a confrontation which left the the road’s outbound lanes, which lead to the Sutthisan area, impassable by motorists. To disperse the crowd, police deployed water cannons and began making arrests.

At least 35 protesters were detained and their vehicles seized. Officers were finally able to contain the rally at Din Daeng intersection and push back the protesters towards Victory Monument.