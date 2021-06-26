Armed Robbers Steal 3 Million Baht in Gold from Shop in Chiang Rai City

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Police in Chiang Rai city are on a man hunt for two suspects for robbing a gold shop of 3 million baht in gold chains then fled on motorbike.

The robbery took place at the Yaowarat Sinthawee gold shop on Phahon Yothin Sai Klao Road in Chiang Rai city at approximately 2.30pm.

The robbers grab gold necklaces from a showcase after firing a hand gun then fled the scene on a motorcycle.

An employee told CTN News one of the robbers fired two shot to threaten the gold shop staff. Both of the robbers were wearing long-sleeved shirts and jeans. The first one, wearing a full-face motorcycle helmet, the other a blue woolen hat.

Both robbers then jumped over the counter, opened a showcase and grabbed 1.7 Kg of ornaments worth about 3.1 million baht. They later fled on their motorcycle.

Police reported they are examining CCTV cameras and have launched a man hunt for the suspects.

Meanwhile, a former security guard accused of robbing a gold shop in Ayutthaya and fleeing with 20 baht weight of necklaces on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested in Sa Kaeo in eastern Thailand.

Police at a checkpoint in Sa Kaeo stopped the suspect’s car a few kilometres outside the downtown area on Tuesday night. The driver was Tharathep Jandaeng, 34, of Nakhon Sawan.

A search uncovered 19 gold necklaces, each weighing one baht, hidden under the back passenger seat.

Sa Kaeo police chief Pol Maj Gen Ntthapong Sattayanurak had earlier ordered road checkpoints to watch for and stop a Toyota Vios with Nakhon Sawan licence plates.

The vehicle was the getaway car of the man who robbed a gold shop at a shopping mall Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district earlier that day.

Photos and Video of Gold Shop Robbery

 

