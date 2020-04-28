Are Oil and Gas Jobs in Thailand What You’re Looking For?

You may feel that with the growing popularity of electric vehicles, oil and gas jobs in Thailand will become scarce as the industry is dying. But you’d be wrong.

Careers as a chemist or engineer in this industry will continue to be offered because the oil and gas industry doesn’t just serve the vehicles on Thailand’s roads, it serves the biofuels industry, the plastics industry, the asphalt and tar industry and the lubricants industry. It also serves the food industry by oil being into made into paraffin wax to use in the packaging of frozen foods.

The electric vehicle may succeed in taking over the world as the preferred method of powering vehicles over the combustion engine. Yet there will still be a need for engineers, chemists, geologists, pipe-fitters, welders, divers, pilots, logistics managers, computer scientists and a whole host of other job descriptions that serve the oil and gas industry as a whole.

Many Different Jobs in Various Environments

The number of jobs available is almost as numerous as the types of environments in which these jobs are performed. From a high-rise office building in the business district of Bangkok to a floating gas rig out in the middle of the Gulf of Thailand, the many oil and gas jobs in Thailand offer very different work environments.

The career you choose within the oil and gas industry will determine your work environment. Engineers work in all environments within the industry. They can analyse figures from within an office in Bangkok, monitor production in a refinery in Rayong, or redesign structural systems aboard a gas rig in the Gulf of Thailand.

The one thing they all have in common is that the oil and gas industry worldwide is a non-stop, 24-hour a day industry. Although you may never have to work into the wee hours of the morning, there is always a chance that you will. The needs of the public and the volatility of the market will always play a part in oil and gas jobs in Thailand.

Rewarding, But Demanding

Oil and gas jobs in Thailand are rewarding but demanding. You’ll be expected to be on top of your skillset at all times. You’ll also be expected to go the extra mile when required, but you will be well-compensated for your efforts and a job well done.

This is an industry where safety is always first, and you’ll be expected to be level-headed and use good judgement at all times.

For many of the oil and gas jobs in Thailand, a relevant degree from an accredited university will be required. Still, for some jobs, relevant experience is all that’s necessary to be hired.

Intelligence and an aptitude and talent for the type of skills need to perform the job are just as valuable as a degree for some jobs in the oil and gas industry of Thailand. If you think you have what it takes for a career in the oil and gas industry, talk to a job recruiter to find out more about what the job and lifestyle will entail.