American Woman Who Killed Mother in Bali Charged in USA
Published

6 hours ago

on

American Woman Who Killed Mother in Bali Charged in USA

An American woman recently released from prison in Indonesia after serving part of a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother has been deported to the United States. She will now face charges in the United States.

American National Heather Mack, from Chicago, was jailed in 2015 with her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer for killing her mother, Sheila von Wiese Mack. The two stuffed her remains in a suitcase on the resort island of Bali.

Last week, the American woman was released from prison after a 34-month remission for good behavior.

Now Heather Mac has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in Chicago and taken into federal custody after she landed on an American Airline flight in the United States. FBI agents took Mack, 26, into custody on her arrival at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday.

Her arrest and charges have raised questions about how someone who served their time in an overseas prison can be hauled into an American court on similar charges. The U.S. Constitution prohibits prosecuting someone twice for the same acts, commonly known as double jeopardy.

American woman faces federal charges

However, the allegations in Sheila von Wiese Mack’s death involve two countries. Both with their own laws and their own claims to jurisdiction, a legal expert told the Associated Press.

It’s a federal crime to kill a U.S. citizen abroad, said Barbara McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor and former prosecuting U.S. attorney. “The US government is a different sovereignty than the government of Indonesia,” she said.

Mack’s attorney, Brian Claypool, says that U.S. prosecutors simply want to “pound her into the cement” with the new case.

Meanwhile, Barbara McQuade said she believes it’s possible that a judge might give her credit for time served in Indonesia if she’s convicted in Chicago.

“Maybe a judge is very sympathetic she said. A judge may not give her any more time, saying seven years was enough for the American woman. Seven years also strikes me as quite lenient for a carefully plotted murder of a U.S. citizen,” McQuade said.

