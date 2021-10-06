American Rapist Held in Extended Custody by Thai Police

Police in northeastern Thailand has detained a 37-year-old American, Robert Andrew for raping a massage parlour worker and molesting a 12-year-old girl for 12 more days. Pol Col Preecha Kengsarikit said on Monday they opposed bail, citing concerns the American was a flight risk

The 37-year-old American faces two counts of sexual misconduct, a physical assault charge and the rape of a 45-year-old element massage parlour worker on Sept 27.

Pol Col Preecha said Mr. Gordon admitted the charges during the police interrogation and blamed his conduct on being high on methamphetamine.

The 45-year-old massage parlour worker was working alone when she was attacked by the American man. After she was raped, he strangled her with a towel then hit her on the head with a bottle, police said.

The American then fled on his motorcycle to another district of Khon Kean where he allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl. She was saved by members of the public that heard her scream. The American fled on his motorcycle.

Pol Col Preecha said Mr. Gordon will face additional charges over assaulting the young girl.

Massage worker on breathing apparatus

Gordon molested the 12-year-old girl in broad daylight at a roadside stall where she was selling wild honey. Police said a truck driver witnessed the incident and ran to her aide.

She identified Gordon from photos when her mother took her to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Pol Col Preecha said that the 45-year-old element massage parlour worker’s condition had improved, however, she was still unable to give a police statement.

She is presently on a breathing aid and doctors said it would take a few days for it to be removed.

According to the police investigators, Mr. Gordon had quarrelled with his Thai wife and left on his motorcycle to Khon Kaen. He fled on the same motorcycle to Bangkok on the day of the alleged offences.

Wanted on a warrant he was arrested on Saturday at a hotel in Bangkok. Gordon was handed over to Khon Kaen police to face charges.

Source: Bangkok Post

Read even more trending CTN news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new