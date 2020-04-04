Thailand Seeks Myanmar, Laos Help to Fight Haze Effecting Air Quality

The Thai Government is seeking help from Myanmar and Laos to support the fight against haze and poor air quality in northern Thailand. The toxic haze has been effecting air quality which is causing dangerous health issues.

Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said Thailand will seek cooperation from Myanmar and Lao authorities to jointly deal with the seasonal haze. Above all haze that has been blown across borders into northern of Thailand.

He said the number of hotspots in Myanmar continues to rise while there have been fewer in Laos and Cambodia.

The environment ministry is being urged to talk with the neighbouring countries. Furthermore he has also acknowledged that part of the problem has originated from bushfires within this country.

According to Jatuporn, around 300 firefighters and 100 volunteers have been drafted in to control fires. Water has Also been dropped by helicopters to help douse forest fires.

Furthermore, soldiers and helicopters are on standby in the event of bushfires in high-risk areas in; Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son and Phayao, as well as mountainous locations.

Air Quality in Chiang Rai Province

