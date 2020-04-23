About 10,000 Foreign Tourists Stranded on Islands in Southern Thailand

Thai tourism authorities have reported that about 10,000 foreign tourists have left stranded on three islands in Southern Thailand. The tourists were stranded after Thailand’s state of Emergency lockdown.

About 5,700 tourists on the Island of Koh Samui, were trapped when flights were suspended due to pandemic, according to the Bangkok Post.

Tikamporn Sutti-udomrat, tourism and sports chief of Surat Thani, said on Wednesday that there are also 3,300 foreign tourists on Koh Phangan and also another 1,000 on Koh Tao.

“They have accommodation, travel and growing expense problems. I have sought help from the Tourism and Sports Ministry,” he said. Mr Tikamporn has also asked hoteliers to let the foreigners stay until they can leave Surat Thani.

His office arranged for accommodation for the foreigners who had urgent problems but they would have to pass health screenings, he said.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s branch on Koh Samui said that the Turkish embassy in Thailand has prepared a chartered flight to repatriate Turkish tourists. The flight is scheduled to leave Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday.