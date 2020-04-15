30 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases and 2 New Deaths in Thailand

The Health department on Wednesday reported 30 new covid-19 coronavirus cases lifting the total to 2,643, with 2 new deaths. Increasing Thailand’s covid-19 coronavirus death toll to 43.

Dr Taweesilp said the 30 new local cases included 19 people in close contact with previous patients, two visitors to crowded places, one returnee from France and one quarantined returnee from the United States with a connecting flight in Japan. Seven patients were under investigation.

Dr Taweesilp said the biggest group of patients was still in 30-39 years age range.

Information shows that infection remained possible in crowded places, so the government still needed to close these areas. The number of new cases was fluctuating in Bangkok and Nonthaburi. While those in other provinces were declining, he said. Of the 2,643 accumulated cases, 1,497 patients had recovered and were discharged.

Bangkok continued to post the most patients, 1,328, followed by 190 in Phuket, 149 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan and 93 in Yala province. Three new cases were reported in Phuket raising its total to 191. Chiang Rai Province is now at zero covid-19 patients and no new cases.

Nine provinces still have no reported covid-19 coronavirus cases; Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

Covid-19 Daily Briefing: April 15, 2020

Source: Bangkok Post