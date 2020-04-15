Connect with us

Health News

30 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases and 2 New Deaths in Thailand
Advertisement

Health News Video

Nurses in Bangkok Handcrafted Tiny Face Masks for Newborns

Health News

Thai Health Officials Report 28 New Coronavirus Infections on Monday

Health News

Thailand's Daily Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Drop to 45 as of Saturday

Health News

50 New Covid-19 Cases the Virus May Be Flattening Out in Thailand

Health News

Thailand Reports Only 54 New Cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus Thursday

Health Learning

COVID-19 Coronavirus: Unity for Survival with Transcendental Meditation

Health News

New Covid-19 Cases in Thailand 111, 42 Were Indonesia Returnees

Health News

Thailand's COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Drop to 38 with 1 Death Tuesday

Health

Doctor Shines a Light of Clarity on Thailand's Covid-19 Situation

Health

30 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases and 2 New Deaths in Thailand

Published

57 mins ago

on

Thailand Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases

The Health department on Wednesday reported 30 new covid-19 coronavirus cases lifting the total to 2,643, with 2 new deaths. Increasing Thailand’s covid-19 coronavirus death toll to 43.

Dr Taweesilp said the 30 new local cases included 19 people in close contact with previous patients, two visitors to crowded places, one returnee from France and one quarantined returnee from the United States with a connecting flight in Japan. Seven patients were under investigation.

Dr Taweesilp said the biggest group of patients was still in 30-39 years age range.

Information shows that infection remained possible in crowded places, so the government still needed to close these areas. The number of new cases was fluctuating in Bangkok and Nonthaburi. While those in other provinces were declining, he said. Of the 2,643 accumulated cases, 1,497 patients had recovered and were discharged.

Bangkok continued to post the most patients, 1,328, followed by 190 in Phuket, 149 in Nonthaburi, 108 in Samut Prakan and 93 in Yala province. Three new cases were reported in Phuket raising its total to 191. Chiang Rai Province is now at zero covid-19 patients and no new cases.

Nine provinces still have no reported covid-19 coronavirus cases; Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

Covid-19 Daily Briefing: April 15, 2020

Source: Bangkok Post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement