14 Million Meth Pills Seized, Three Arrested in Chiang Mai

Police in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai Province have seized more that 14 Million meth pills and arrested 2 men and a woman. The meth pills were found hidden in one of two vehicles used for drug smuggling.

The arrests came after Chiang Mai police set up road checkpoints after receiving a tip-off on Friday. According to Thai Media a police informant said that drugs would be smuggled into Fang district of Chiang Mai Province.

Around 12.30am on Saturday, Police spotted a suspicious pickup truck travelling along the Fang bypass road. They followed the vehicle to a local hotel in Fang district.

Officers checked with the hotel operator who told them that a woman had parked a pickup at the hotel and checked in. They went to the room where she had registered to question her.

The woman, told them she had driven the pickup, which was led by another vehicle. The two men were staying in other rooms at the same hotel.

The officers found the two men inside their rooms and then took all three suspects back to the pickup truck. When they the back of the pickup they found 77 sacks containing 14 million meth pills.

Chiang Mai police charged the three suspects with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell. They were taken to the Fang police station for further legal action.

Drugs Seized in Northern Thailand

Meanwhile, four days ago police in Northeastern Thailand have seized more than 600,000 meth pills from an alleged drug runner making deliveries. A man seen tossing a plastic bag from his car was later stopped and searched. More more than 600,000 meth pills were found in more bags inside the vehicle.

Mr. Somphan Sri-ubon, 43, was detained after police stopped his car at an intersection in Kantharawichai district in Maha Sarakham on Monday. Pol Maj Gen Somchai Numtor, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police told reporters on Tuesday.

The arrest came after police investigators learned that drugs were being delivered regularly along the Kalamasai-Kalasin road in the province. Police teams were assigned to patrol the route, Pol Maj Gen Somchai said.