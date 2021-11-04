Connect with us

12-Year-old Girl Becomes Severely ill after Pfizer Vaccine Shot
12-Year-old Girl Becomes Severely ill after Pfizer Vaccine Shot

Published

6 hours ago

on

Epidemiologists in Thailand are completely perplexed over a 12-year-old girl’s severe illness after she received a Pfizer vaccine shot two weeks ago in Ratchaburi Province.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control director of Epidemiology Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont said the young girl received the Pfizer jab on Oct 19. She began coughing and complained of chest pain last Sunday.

The young girl was admitted to Ratchaburi Hospital on Oct 25, where she was put on antibiotics. However, her condition further deteriorate and the doctors decided to transfer her to a different facility the next day.

She was transferred to Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health and is being observed by doctors, who have yet to determine her sickness and if it’s linked to the Pfizer vaccine she received.

Doctors at the institute said the young girl has a persistent cough, and shortness of breath which resulted in cyanosis. The girl’s medical records have been sent to an expert panel that will now oversee the matter because the case was a first of its kind in Thailand.

Doctors from Queen Sirikit National Institute said the young girl has been suffering from kyphosis which is an abnormal curvature of the spine since she was nine months old. The kyphosis led to breathing problems that became apparent when the girl was two years old, doctors said.

