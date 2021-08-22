11 Foreigners Arrested for Partying at Resort in Southern Thailand

Police on the Resort Island of Koh Samui in southern Thailand raided a hilltop villa where a party was held in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. Thirteen Thais and 11 foreigners were arrested in a Koh Samui police

A combined team of local police, tourist police, immigration officers converged on the Lamborghini Villa Resort Hotel near the Koh Samui airport about 10.30pm on Friday.

Police found 24 people drinking in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. There were 11 foreigners and 13 Thai Nationals

Police confiscated beer, whiskey and wine and all were detained on charges of violating the executive decree and the Communicable Disease Control Act.

During the search, police seized small amount of illegal drugs from two foreigners. A Filipino woman had a pack of 0.67 grams of cocaine in her possession and a Frenchman possessed 0.90 grams of cocaine.

The two faced an additional drug charge for having category-2 drugs in their possession.

A criminal record search for Thailand found that Chaidieo Thitichayanuwat, 30, who was among the 13 Thais caught, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Taling Chan criminal court on April 8 this year. All were taken to the local police station for legal action.

Covid outbreaks on Koh Samui

Meanwhile, the Island of Koh Samui recorded 20 Covid-19 cases last week, the highest one-day jump since it reopened to tourism. However local health authorities insisted the caseload will not derail the island’s sandbox program.

The discovery of the infections sent off a public health alarm in the island district. Of those diagnosed, 16 belonged to an infection cluster that has been traced to a cashier at a local fitness centre.

Four people infected are a family of three and one foreign national who travelled to the island from Bangkok.

The Samui Plus Model, which emulates the Phuket sandbox program, was extended to fully-vaccinated foreign tourists with sealed-route tourist itineraries. The programme kicked off on July 15.

The Samui Plus programme also covers nearby Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.