10 Thai Teens Allegedly Held for Ransom by Casino in Myanmar

Relatives of one of 10 teenagers have contacted the Thai media asking for help after they were all allegedly sold to a Chinese casino in Myanmar. The people of those in charge are now demanding 90,000 baht in exchange for the release of the 10 teenagers.

A group of relatives travelled to meet a news team from Sanook in Mae Sot District, Tak Province to ask for help from the public. They told Sanook that 10 teenagers aged 16-19 years old were sold to a casino in Myanmar.

Peng 76 years old and Jan 73 years old from the district stated their grandchild was contacted in early September by a group of job brokers. The brokers told the teenagers they could offer admin jobs at the casino in Myanmar. Their main responsibilities would be to answer customers online for a casino and they would be paid 24,000 THB per month.

Then when the group arrived in Myanmar they were allegedly sold to the Chinese casino owner and forced to sign a contract that was in mandarin, a language none of them could read or understand. Ms. Paradon, a mother of one of the teenagers told Sanoook that the group started working right after arriving in Myanmar.

Since starting their work at the casino nothing has been as the job brokers promised. Her child and the other teens are working overtime daily with almost no rest or breaks.

She said her daughter told her that their job is to scams Thai people to invest in cryptocurrency currency, claiming it’s is Bitcoin investment. The teens have been trapped inside the casino and are not allowed to leave the building.

The people holding the hostage have also taken their money claiming that it is for the travel fees.

One of the teenagers who have managed to contact a family member said that the cameras on their phones have been smashed so that they cannot identify their captors. The men in charge state that in order to go home, each minor must pay 90,000 Thai Baht.

The families of the teens say they have no money, which is why their children took the job offers in the first place. Ms. Jan, a grandmother, has been praying for her grandchild to come home safely.

Jan has been the caretaker for her grandson ever since he was a baby. This is the first time he was allowed to work with hopes of receiving 24,000 THB per month.