1 Dead, 10 Injured in Southern Thailand After Passenger Van Crashes

A woman is dead and 10 others injured when a Passenger crashed into a ditch in Surat Thani province in southern Thailand. The passenger van was taking them to a popular temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The fatal accident occurred at around 5.30am Yesterday. Police and police and rescue workers arriving at the accident scene found a badly damaged passenger van rammed into a tree in a ditch. Police reported 12 people, seven women and five men, were injured, with five trapped in the wreckage.

The five were extracted, and all were rushed to Kanchanadit Hospital. One of the injured, identified later as Ms Boonnam Khamthian, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A police investigation found that vehicle driver Chartchai Ruamjai, 32, who was among the injured, was taking his relatives from Phetchaburi to Wat Ai Khai temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The van abruptly veered off the road and plunged into the median ditch, smashing into a tree.

Police believed the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. They were investigating.

Woman dragged from car and stabbed to death in southern Thailand

Meanwhile, a 38 a year-old woman is dead after her boyfriend dragged her from a car and stabbed her to death in a fit of jealous rage in southern Thailand. Police identified the man as Mr Thirapong Suwanphan, 26, of Nakhon Si Thammarat Province in Southern Thailand.

According to police, Ms. Sumontha Maskhiriwong, 38, was a passenger in a car driven by anotherMs. Kridaporn Silasit. They were travelling along a road followed by Mr. Thirapong on a motorcycle.

According to Ms Kridaporn, Mr Thirapong beeped his horn and signaled her to stop the car. When she complied, Mr Thirapong walked up to the front passenger door, opened it, dragged Sumontha from the seat. To her horror he stabbed Ms. Sumontha repeatedly with a knife, then fled on foot, leaving the motorcycle at the scene.

When the police arrived, Sumontha was lying dead in a pool of blood beside the car. She had 19 stab wounds.

Police armed with an arrest warrant detained Mr Thirapong at his house in tambon Hin Tok in Ron Phibun district.

Sumontha Maskhiriwong, 38, a fish vendor at Hua Id market in Muang district. The accused and the slain woman were reportedly lovers. Ms. Sumontha had a house in Muang district and another in Ron Phibun district.

Mr Thirapong allegedly confessed he killed Sumontha out of jealousy after learning she had an affair with another man.