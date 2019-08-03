Thailand Monks Adorn Robes Made from Recycled Plastic Bottles

BANGKOK – Disposable plastic bottles remain a major environmental threat to the planet, especially as Thailand is the world’s sixth biggest contributor of ocean waste.

However the monks of Wat Chak Daeng, a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, have been integrating their Dharma practice with environmental awareness by recycling plastic bottles to make monastic robes.

Venerable Thipakorn, one of the monks pushing this initiative as a way of being more responsible toward the environment, observed: “There is not a big difference between the robes. I myself wear a recycled plastic robe and they are very similar to the traditional ones.”

The project is an example of the sustainable application of modern technology by converting plastic bottles into wearable fabrics. First of all, discarded plastic bottles are collected in the temple compound.

After compressing the plastic bottles they are packed into bales and sent to a processing plant.

There the plastic is chipped and melted into fabrics, which are returned to temple.

Volunteers in the temple fashion the recycled fabrics into robes for the monks. “Until now, we have made some 200 robes,” said Ven.

Fabric Made from Recycled Plastic