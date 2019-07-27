Categories: Crime & Legal

Thai Man Duped Out of Bt2.3 Million By Romace Scammer

PHAYAO – A 32 year-old Thai romance scammer has been arrested in the northern province of Phayao for allegedly duping a man out of more than 2 million baht.

Nithiwan Ruangthippawan, who pretended to be Bai Por, was arrested on a warrant for fraud and computer crimes, Tourist Police said.

The arrest came after the victim, identified only as Non, filed a complaint in Bangkok.

He said he had fallen victim to romance scammer using the name “Bai Por” on the Line chat application.

The online relationship lasted for two years, during which the man transferred a total of 2.3 million baht into the woman’s account.

However, the pair never met. The man told police that the woman kept making excuses, saying her father was sick, or she was busy with work.

The truth emerged after the man met the young woman whose photo had been used in the profile of Bai Por.

She said her name was Nong Gee and that she definitely was not Bai Por, who had chatted with him via Line.

Mr Non then filed the police complaint after learning that he had been swindled. The police investigation subsequently shed light on the real name of Bai Por.

Romance Scammer

By that time, Ms Nithiwan had fled into hiding in Chiang Mai.

A police team was sent there to arrest her but she had fled again to Phayao, where officers took her into custody in front of a house on Friday, the Bangkok Post reported.

During interrogation, police said Ms Nithiwan admitted she had used Nong Gee’s photo for her profile picture. She said she had spent the money transferred by Mr Non for her personal use.

She is now in custody at a police station in Bangkok pending legal action.

 

