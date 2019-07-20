Thai Customs Torches Over Bt11 Million Worth of Seized Goods

MAE SAI – Thai Customs officials in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district on Friday torched illegal and counterfeit goods worth more than Bt11 million that had been confiscated in 62 cases.

The burning of the illegal items seized at the Thai-Myanmar border was led by Mae Sai Customs Office chief Wiroj Yaibuates.

The items torched by Thai Customs included e-cigarettes, un-authorised medicines and counterfeit goods said to be worth Bt11,98,872.

The Thai Customs Department is charged of stopping the importation and exportation of prohibited goods in Thailand.



It is also designated to intercept the importation and exportation of restricted goods, ensuring that all relevant laws and regulations are followed properly.

Moreover, the comprehensive list of prohibited and restricted goods as well as information about the control and in the case of restricted goods to the permission to import/export may be obtained from the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce.

Prohibited goods are goods for which either the import into or export out of Thailand are prohibited.

Any person imports or exports prohibited goods is considered as committing offences and subject to penalties indicated in the relevant national legislation.