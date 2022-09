Verstappen ชนะการแข่งขันครั้งที่ 16 ของฤดูกาล F1 – ชนะการแข่งขัน 5 รายการติดต่อกัน

We nailed it 👌🇮🇹

We had an amazing start and I was able to quickly get into my rhythm. The car was absolutely flying and really enjoyable to drive all weekend, great work once again team

Monza has not been easy for us in the past so very happy and proud to be on top of a historic podium like this 👏

5 wins in a row now, which is a fantastic performance by everyone @redbullracing let’s keep this going 💪