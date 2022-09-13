Connect with us

Zoom Team Chat, Is The One Of Those Product Which Is Newly Announced By Zoom 
Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

Zoom Team Chat

(CTN News) – Zoom Team Chat is Zoom’s own sequel product to Slack and Microsoft Teams that many of us have been on during the pandemic. Zoom changed the name of its product on Monday. Zoom Team Chat now has a new name, along with other handy updates

Let’s start with the name change, Zoom Team Chat 

As a result of customers being confused about the difference between Zoom meetings’ chat and the separate communication suite, Zoom is adding team.

According to Sharvari Nerurkar, Zoom Team Chat‘s head of product, renaming the product to Zoom Team Chat “helps make the distinction that it is a full collaborative hub product.”

Zoom Team Chat can be used to collaborate with colleagues in real time on calls or asynchronously in text chats. Like me, you probably already use a mix of video, voice, and text to communicate with your coworkers across different applications. We typically chat over Slack here at The Verge, but we do video calls over Zoom.

You can theoretically do much of your workplace communication with Zoom Team Chat without having to jump from app to app if your workplace uses Zoom for video calls.

The feedback we’re getting from our customers shows that they’re not interested in the friction of collaborating across multiple products.

In order to improve the actual experience of using Zoom Chat, Zoom is planning to release a few updated features by the end of the month.

Zoom Team Chat now allows you to share in-meeting chats, which makes it easier to access any relevant notes (or witty commentary) after the meeting ends.

Also, you can schedule a Zoom meeting right from a Zoom Chat channel. This may be helpful if you’re having a text conversation that could be turned into a Zoom meeting.

