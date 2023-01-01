Xiaomi Thanks Its Fans With a Message

(CTN News) – The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series will be unveiled in India on January 5, 2023. The company is expected to launch three upcoming phones in the country – the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

In advance of the launch, the company shared a letter on microblogging site Twitter in which it reflected on the past year and its plans for 2023. Here is the full text of the letter shared by Xiaomi India on Twitter

A year of new experiences and learnings has come to an end in 2022. Our sincere gratitude is extended out to the entire Xiaomi family.

Despite its share of setbacks, it was replete with achievements, opportunities, and meaningful lessons to take with us into the next year.

Additionally, 2022 was an extremely significant year for us as we completed eight fulfilling years as Xiaomi India.

This and many other accolades have been achieved through the diligent work and dedication of Xiaomi fans, employees, partners, telecom operators, and everyone who has played a significant role in making our journey a success.

We would like to take a moment to reflect on the past year before making any new year’s resolutions. A number of significant milestones have been reached.

There have been over 200 million smartphones shipped by Xiaomi India since 2014. Our commitment to “Innovation for Everyone” ushered in the adoption of 5G throughout the country.

As one of the first smartphone manufacturers to provide 5G enabled smartphones, timely updates, and seamless 5G network support, Xiaomi has led the way.

During the period from May 2020 to June 2022, over 7 million Xiaomi smartphones with 5G capabilities were shipped to India.

We are pleased to inform you that the Redmi series continues to receive love from you. This has emerged as India’s #1 Quality Smartphone Brand in the price range of seven to thirty five thousand rupees.

In addition, we would like to acknowledge and accept the shortcomings that have been witnessed in catering and the failure to meet our promise of high quality service.

Throughout 2023, we intend to reinforce our commitment, optimize our product portfolio, and set new standards to ensure that we fulfill our promise to offer the highest quality products.

As we strive to impact the lives of our consumers and assist them in realizing their digital dreams, we are optimistic about the future.

In order to achieve this goal, we aim to become India’s most trusted and loved ‘Smartphone x AIoT’ brand with a secure foundation that is efficient and sustainable.

By combining exciting new technology, a simplified portfolio, a relentless focus on Make-in-India, and ensuring mass adoption of 5G, we hope to achieve new milestones in the coming year.

Throughout 2023, we will continue to provide you with best-in-class technology at an affordable price, starting with our first and most significant launch of the year – the Redmi Note 12 series on January 5, 2023. Let’s start 2023 on a positive note, shall we?

I would like to thank you on behalf of Xiaomi India for your continued trust, cooperation, and companionship throughout the year. This helped us become India’s number one smartphone brand for five consecutive years.

Is Xiaomi Japanese or Chinese?

Xiaomi is hardly the first Chinese company to enter Japan. Others have tried before with disappointing results. While three of the world’s top five smartphone brands are from China, none of them are among the top five in Japan, according to IDC’s latest figures.

