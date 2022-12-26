Workpoint TV’s YouTube Channel Hacked, Renamed Tesla From 4EVE

(CTN NEWS) – The Workpoint TV Official YouTube channel, run by SET-listed Workpoint Entertainment, was hacked on Monday morning and renamed Tesla, with a video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Workpoint Entertainment’s “Workpoint Official” YouTube channel did not show highlights and programs as usual on Monday morning.

The channel’s name has been changed to Tesla, with a new logo featuring the word Tesla in white on a red background.

On Twitter, Workpoint TV Entertainment said it was trying to restore its YouTube channel. The report did not elaborate on what happened to the channel.

There were videos of Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk on the hacked channel, which has about 38 million followers.

It was, however, already known to the Workpoint team at approximately 11:35 a.m., according to a Facebook post by Workpoint Entertainment on Monday morning.

The post reports, “At the moment, the YouTube channel: WorkpointOfficial At the scene of the crash, the team and YouTube team are trying to fix it so it can be used normally again.”

Additionally, 4EVE announced on its Facebook page that “The YouTube channel 4EVE has a problem. The team and YouTube are working to fix it.”

Later, the team updated everyone, “For the YouTube channel 4EVE, which has now been closed, it’s a work process for YouTube. Don’t panic.”

Workpoint Entertainment (WORK), the operator of Workpoint TV, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the Media & Publishing sector of the Services industry group.

It produces television programs for broadcast and sells advertising on its digital channel. On Monday, it closed at 18.10 baht, an increase of 1.12%.

The company recently diversified into the consumer goods sector to reduce the risk of overdependence on its core television business.

