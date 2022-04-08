Why Businesses Should Consider Using Oracle Cloud

Nowadays, everyone understands that by leveraging cloud solutions, such as Oracle Cloud, businesses can drastically lower their costs, support true agility, and improve enterprise-wide productivity. These are some of the great reasons to migrate to the cloud – but these are old news.

Cloud is a rapidly evolving technology, and so do the reasons businesses around the world choose it. In this article, we will consider some of the top reasons to move to the cloud in 2022 and beyond.

1. It Supports Better Decision Making

Businesses need to store lots of data regarding departments, employees and customers – and each of these specific areas has its own interaction methods, transactions and complicated data loads. The Oracle Cloud offers a convenient, high-performance solution that helps businesses both keep track of and seamlessly integrate most of their important data.

The data integration solution is available in Oracle PaaS, which stands for Platform as a Service. Oracle Paas delivers businesses with a critical “single pane of glass” viewpoint, which binds all critical business systems, both cloud and non-cloud. This thing allows businesses to gain accurate insights into all their data and operations.

2. Multicloud Freedom

Oracle Cloud provides seamless integration with other cloud platforms. At this point, there are several cloud options, including Azure, Google Cloud and AWS, to name a few, and tech-savvy business people are looking forwards to linking these various clouds together, so they can create an actual multi-cloud environment that provides the best all-round performance for all their requirements.

With comprehensive Oracle cloud testing, businesses get the flexibility to run on non-Oracle infrastructure and integrate with several other leading cloud solutions to provide them with the multi-cloud flexibility your business needs to succeed.

3. DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service)

One of the top-advantageous of the cloud that businesses still need to understand is that cloud services can considerably reduce downtime. With DRaaS, the cloud-based Disaster Recovery as a Service, businesses can enjoy instant, seamless failover protection offered by a backup system that replicates their real-time cloud environment on a secure cloud platform.

DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) can also simplify Oracle cloud testing and validation, as well as updates and upgrades. In addition, it can also be used to make patching quick and easy, with no business interruption necessary in most of the cases.

4. Latest Updates

As we have already mentioned, the cloud provides several advantages, and only businesses running on the cloud can enjoy all its features.

Recently, Oracle also introduced autonomous functionality for databases and operating systems, which allows the development of a lower-risk system with zero human error. Other important Oracle Cloud updates include AI voice assistance and blockchain.

5. Performance

Once there was a time when cloud users used to have problems with slow performance. However, nowadays, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides blazing-fast bare-metal performance, dedicated private network connection, and global transaction processing that can be completed in an instant.

