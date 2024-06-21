If you’ve ever transferred images to your PC and wondered where are my pictures stored, there’s an easy way to find them. This is especially useful if you have multiple hard drives with the information and don’t want to manually search. Let Windows work for you by searching for all images on your machine.

How to Search for Your Photos Manually

In order to find your photos manually, you must keep in mind that images can be stored in different locations on your PC depending on the source of the image. Images are in Windows’ “Images” folder. Dropbox, iCloud, and OneDrive may have stored your photos elsewhere. Like camera or tool photos, they may wind up elsewhere. Pictures you download from the Internet normally go in your computer’s upload folder.

If you want a little adventure and find your photos manually, start by checking the “Download” and “Images” folders in the “Fast Access” section on the left side of the File Explorer window.

The Better Way: Make Windows Search Work

However, a better way to find your image is to use the File Explorer feature, which many people may not know. Here’s how you can use this tool effectively:

Find files by opening the file analyzer and going there. Choose “This PC” in the file access box to find all your PCs.

Go there to find a hard drive or folder.

Click the search box in the upper right corner. This reveals the hidden top “search” bar. Select “Seek”.

Then click “Print” and select “Images” from the menu. Without your intervention, “Type:=picture” will appear in the search field. Hand-typing parts into the search field yields the same result.

The search results will reveal system and personal photos from the chosen folder and its folder. The search supports JPG, PNG, GIF, and BMP. However, if your images were stored in RAW, you may need to use a different method to find them.

Find the picture you want, right-click it, and pick “Open file location” to open its folder.

Using Third-party Apps

Another alternative to searching for image files is using a third-party app like WinfrGUI, a data recovery freeware. Here’s how you can do it:

Start or install WinfrGUI and click on the “Scan” button to analyze your hard drive and generate an index of all your files.

When the scan is complete, you will see a colorful block showing files and folders on your PC at the bottom of the window.

Click on the filter button at the top and add the desired image file format. For example, if you want to find all the PNG files, you need to enter “.png” in the filter. Use “” as a wildcard to find any file with any name ending in the specified file style.

After using the filter, only the color blocks that show the image file will be displayed. You can click on each block to browse the folder and view the image.

Common image file formats to search for include JPEG, JPG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEBP, HEIC, and AVIF.

Once you have found all of your saved photos, consider sorting them in the specified folder such as “pictures” or backing up on an external storage device to prevent future losses.

What If the Image You Want is Deleted?

If you find that the image you are looking for has been deleted, accessing your images may be challenging. In such cases, it is recommended to rely on a backup or use a reliable recovery program. One such application is WinfrGUI, which is effective in retrieving and recovering files. Follow these steps to use WinfrGUI:

Install and open the software. Then select the desired drive and click “Scan” to start the scanning process.

Search or filter detected images according to criteria such as file name, extension or file type. You can also sort files by change date or size.

Go to the “Deleted Files” section and find the deleted photos in their original location. Select the image you want and click on “Recover x files” to start the recovery process. Or you can go to “Other missing files” and select “Images”.

In addition to recovering deleted images, WinfrGUI can also be used for sound recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions:

After SD card deletion, can I restore photos?

A Windows Data Recovery tool can scan and recover SD card photographs.

How do I get a photo from an SD card after formatting by mistake?

After formatting, all data on the disk will be deleted. However, if you stop using the formatted hard drive, it can still be recovered using a backup or professional data recovery tool.

Can I permanently recover deleted photos?

Permanently deleted photos can still be recovered since deleting only deletes links to files. Tools such as Command, Windows Backup or MyRecover can recover these images.

Conclusion

In conclusion, searching and accessing photos stored on your PC can be done manually or using tools such as File Explorer or third-party apps. If images are deleted, a recovery program such as WinfrGUI can help you.

