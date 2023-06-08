Connect with us

Tech

When Meta Verified Comes To India, It Will Cost:
Advertisement

Tech

TikTok Data Of Hong Kong Protesters Accessed By Chinese Communists

Tech

The Flash: 5 Bold Predictions For The Upcoming DC Series

Tech

YouTube TV Fixes Audio Sync, Apple TV Crashes, Teases Improved Video Quality

Tech

Tor Browser Download: Your Gateway To Online Privacy

Tech

ChatGPT's CEO Sam Altman Hinted At Looking Into Israeli Investments.

Tech

Streaming Service Spotify Announces Layoffs And Cuts 200 Jobs

Tech Business

Unleash Your Creativity: The Must-Have Podcast Name Generator Tool

Tech Business

Creating Beautiful And Responsive Websites With React Bootstrap: A Developer's Dream

Tech

17 Best Websites For Free SVG Icons [Why Use SVG Icons?]

Tech

Emgprime Review: A Battle for Dominance in the Financial Arena

Tech

Regulatory Crackdown: SEC's Lawsuits Against Coinbase and Binance Shake Crypto Industry

Tech

Ensuring Environmental Responsibility With Euro 6 Conversion Kit

Tech

AI and Data Science in Thailand Unleashing an Explosive Boom in 2023

Tech

Apple Unveils Apple Vision Pro Reality Headset and New iOS17

Tech Legal News

Law Firm Chastised for Using OpenAI ChatGPT for Legal Research

Tech

Thailand Continues to Develop its 4.0 Tech Startup Ecosystem

Tech Business

Is Dropbox Free & How Does It Work [+Dropbox Plans Pricing In 2023]

Tech

On Windows 11, Microsoft Just Made Android Apps Easier To Use

Tech

Zoom Controls Improve Screen Sharing In Microsoft Teams Meetings

Tech

When Meta Verified Comes To India, It Will Cost:

Published

7 seconds ago

on

When Meta Verified Comes To India, It Will Cost:

(CTN News) – There is good news for users of Instagram and Facebook in India as Meta Verified, which allows users to verify their identities, is coming to your country in the next few months.

How, unlike Twitter, Meta is honoring legacy verified badges that have been issued in the past.

If you would like to verify on iOS or Android in India, you will have to pay Rs 699 per month for that service. In addition to the web, users will be able to verify their account on the web at a later time.

Users who subscribe to the service will be able to receive a verified badge, proactive protection against impersonation, and support for their accounts.

As of right now, businesses are not eligible for Meta Verified, as the social network is exploring the possibility of developing a subscription offering for businesses in the future.

According to a note from Meta, since the initial testing in Australia and New Zealand, the company has made a few adjustments based on the lessons learned, including removing the increased reach as part of the adjustments.

It is likely that the same approach will be adopted for India, too, as the note said that the process of adding new elements to the subscription will also be explored to make it more appealing.

The process of becoming a Meta verified user

It is necessary for Meta accounts to meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and applicants must be at least 18 years old in order to become eligible.

It is then necessary for users to select the profile they would like to be verified, as well as to set up their payment mechanism.

It is then necessary for applicants to provide a photo of their government ID which matches the name and photo of their Facebook or Instagram profile that they are applying for in order to verify their eligibility.

Upon rejection of the verification, the amount paid is refunded to the customer.

SEE ALSO:

TikTok Data Of Hong Kong Protesters Accessed By Chinese Communists

The Flash: 5 Bold Predictions For The Upcoming DC Series

YouTube TV Fixes Audio Sync, Apple TV Crashes, Teases Improved Video Quality
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs