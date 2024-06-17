Web Scraping Basics for the Average User

Web Scraping: Information technologies have revolutionized every realm of human endeavor. From basic social interactions to sophisticated business strategies, the internet and its complementary information systems have taken the world by storm.

Nowadays, no one can imagine an efficient and successful life without technology assistance, especially when useful data is always within reach thanks to digital devices.

However, with an abundance of public information, new challenges arise. With so much knowledge at the tips of our fingers, one must learn to distinguish the best data sources to make optimal decisions.

For example, because most modern businesses try to grow their brand on the Internet, finding retailers with the best prices can be challenging, as everyone is utilizing digital marketing tricks to increase their visibility.

With so much information available on the web, internet users need IT solutions that help process all the data and find gems hidden in the clutter. One of the best ways to achieve that is web scrapping – automated data extraction, which downloads and filters information from targeted websites. In this guide, we will discuss web scraping basics for the average internet user.

While algorithmic automation is mostly used by businesses, the casual browsing experience can be enhanced with similar tools but on a lesser scale. For example, by running web scraping software with a residential proxy server, one of the best tools for online anonymity, internet users can protect their digital identity and collect information without getting banned. Keep reading to learn how web scraping works and how to use it for your benefit.

Web Scraping Basics

Web scraping procedures use a script or pre-built software to deliver HTTP connection requests to a targeted server that hosts the website. When the server receives the requests, it delivers an HTML page, usually rendered on your browser for display.

However, to establish a connection, the website retrieves a few personal details from the sender:

Public IP address: supplied by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), it is a unique identifier, which also shows the approximate location of the sender.

User-Agent: The string that displays the sender’s browser version, operating system, and device information

HTTP Cookies: Browser data that saves login status, tracking information, and browsing preferences for faster loading and personalized marketing.

When using a web scraper, some giveaways separate it from a real user connection. These connections may have generic User-Agent strings that are often associated with bots, but connection request frequency is too high.

Automation steps are too robotic and easily distinguishable from human browsing patterns. Other giveaways include a lack of Cookie management, which is often requested upon visits to websites. Without proper adjustments, such connections will be blocked, and your public IP will be banned. Thankfully, most of these steps can be adjusted to get closer to real user behavior, while connections can be routed through residential proxy servers to not put your IP at risk.

Upon successful entry, web scrapers retrieve the desired pages and parse them into a readable and understandable format, usually sorting key data points into a data set for future calculations or graphical representation of trends.

Best Technologies for Web Scraping

While many businesses outsource web scraping tasks to data science experts, there is no better way to learn the process and apply the skills than building a simple scraper from scratch. For that purpose, there is no better platform than Python, the world’s most popular programming language. Here are the most popular Python libraries for web scraping:

• Scrapy: Open-source web crawler, this framework is a common tool for quick navigation and data extraction from targeted web pages

BeautifulSoup: The most popular data parsing library with extensive documentation on filtering and extracting desired information

Selenium: A powerful tool for automating browsing sessions and reaching dynamically loaded public data

With a few adjustments, internet users can create multiple iterations of web scraping scripts to retrieve data from multiple pages. Paired with residential proxy IP addresses from budget providers, your scrapers will retrieve desired data in real-time without getting blocked.

Best Web Scraping Targets for Casual Users

Once you have your web scrapers ready to work, it is recommended to test tools on websites like Wikipedia, which already receive a lot of web traffic and rarely impose any connection restrictions. The diversity of information will allow you to test the system’s parsing capabilities and make adjustments to retrieve the most relevant information.

If everything is working as intended, then you can test connections with residential proxy servers and move on to more beneficial targets. For example, targeting career websites with web scrapers allows you to retrieve information about specific job listings based on keywords, salary, location, and other important metrics.

By collecting data from multiple sources and finding the most appropriate websites, the efficiency of automated data collection will let you know about the best offers ahead of time.

The same rules apply to real estate websites and product review pages. After a quick inspection of the site’s structure, the adjusted parsing algorithms will help you find the best products and services.

For example, if some goods fall below a certain price, while their credibility is proven with frequent positive reviews, you can set up alerts that provide data on key changes, allowing you to swoop in and make a favorable purchase faster than other buyers.

For casual web users, data scraping benefits are most often utilized for finding travel tickets, which have dynamic, constantly changing prices. By collecting real-time data from the most favorable sellers, web scraping users can find the cheapest deals and last-minute flights faster and save money.

However, these platforms have many tangibles which can affect the pricing of your tickets. For example, if the client enters the site from a wealthy location, their prices can be a lot higher.

Thankfully, we have residential proxy servers, which let you change the IP address and approximate location. This way, web scrapers access the site from multiple regions and save their pricing differences in a data set. Once the best deal is found, all it takes is to complete the purchase with a residential proxy IP, located in the same region.

Summary

Web scraping is a great skill, and its benefits for casual browsing are often underestimated. Learning the basics of data collection can help you save money for various purchases, as well as build technical skills for a potential career change.

