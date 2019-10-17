Virgin Galactic Unveils its New Star Trek-Like Spacesuits

Virgin Galactic has unveiled Star Trek-like outfits to be worn by space-tourists aboard its private trips next year. The “exclusive spacewear system” was designed in partnership with Under Armour.

Star Trek-like outfit will be worn by Virgin Galactic boss Richard Branson when he takes flight in 2020.

Virgin Galactic space venture plans to charge £200,000 a ticket to launch passengers from a New Mexico spaceport.

Paid-up space tourists will be blasted into orbit aboard the VSS Unity Space Plane, before safely returning to Earth.

And they’ll all have to don Virgin Galactic’s new base layer, spacesuit, footwear and training suit.

“Virgin Galactic gave us an exciting challenge to build the world’s first commercial spacesuit,” said Under Armour chief Kevin Plank.

Each Suit Will be Branded

Each suit will be branded with the traveller’s home nation And all of the suits will be tailored to their body.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do and our team delivered a unique twist on the classic spacesuit utilizing both existing and new UA technologies to define space gear for the future.

“It is an incredible opportunity to showcase our key performance innovations in space at the highest level and continue to push the limits of human performance.”

Virgin Galactic and Under Armour worked with a host of experts to design the suits.

This included doctors, astronaut trainers, pilots, designers, engineers and even Virgin Galactic customers.

It’s made from lightweight “flight-grade” fabrics, with cushioning in the elbows, knees and footwear.

This is “to provide safety in out-of-seat zero gravity”.

Virgin Galactic says that all of the materials have been rigorously tested in lab conditions, matching the environment at all stages of spaceflight.

2020 Commercial Flights

And the new gear will also be worn by test-flight crews, ahead of the 2020 commercial flights.

“Spacesuits are a part of the iconography of the first space age,” said Richard Branson.

“Our visual impressions of human spaceflight and what astronauts wear are inextricably linked.

“Requirements for astronaut spacewear as we enter the second space age are evolving, but the design challenge has not diminished. “We were delighted when Kevin and Under Armour stepped up to this task and they have surpassed our expectations.

“I love the way the spacewear looks and I love the way it feels.

“I also love the fact that the next time I put it on, I will be on my way to space” Branson told the Sun News.

Spaceport America, Virgin Galactic’s commercial spaceport, with Carrier Aircraft, VMS Eve on Tarmac. VMS Eve will be used to carry a smaller plane. Dubbed SpaceShipTwo, up to a certain height before it releases its payload. SpaceShipTwo then heads to orbit