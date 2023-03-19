Connect with us

Tech

Use Of ChatGPT Is Allowed By Elsevier And Cambridge University Press
Advertisement

Tech

TikTok Is Once Again Under Threat From The US Government

Tech How To

How To Install Google Analytics In WordPress: A Beginner's Guide

Tech

Best Logo Design Software Of 2023: Top Tools For Creative Professionals

Tech

NordPass Adds Passkey Support To Enhance Password Security

Tech Gaming

Download Discord: The Ultimate Guide For Gamers And Communities

Tech

13 Best Paraphrasing Tools For Content Writers

Tech How To

How To Delete Twitter Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Tech

YouTube Music's Upcoming Podcast Features: A Game-Changer In The Podcast Industry

Tech

Spotify's Big Update Isn't Just Annoying, It's a Waste Of Time

Tech

Microsoft's New Generative AI Tool: Word, Email, And Chat

Tech

Chat GPT Mobile App: Revolutionizing Productivity on the Go

Tech

China Says United States Calls for TikTok Sell-Off Racist

Tech

Understanding DevOps: The Integration Of Development And Operations

Tech How To

Firefox Mobile Extensions: How To Install Them?

Tech

[UPDATE] Today, Epic Games Store Releases a New Free Game

Tech

TikTok Banned From Government Phones In The UK

Tech

Google Announces New AI Features In Its Productivity Apps

Tech

YouTube TV's Price Has Increased By 12% To $73 Per Month

Tech

How AI Models Like GPT-4 Work And How You Can Start Using Them?

Tech

Use Of ChatGPT Is Allowed By Elsevier And Cambridge University Press

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Use Of ChatGPT Is Allowed By Elsevier And Cambridge University Press

(CTN News) – Despite the fact that OpenAI released ChatGPT just four months ago, it has already made a profound impact on the world in this brief period of time.

A chatbot that is based on artificial intelligence creates human-like conversations, assists in email writing, poem-writing, and academic work, among other services.
As a result, there have been ripples throughout the academic industry as a result of this event.

In response to this development, academics and educators have expressed concern that students will use this chatbot to complete assignments, instead of using their own capabilities and knowledge to complete the assignments.

There are already a number of schools and universities that have banned the use of ChatGPT, whereas publishers such as Elsevier and Cambridge University Press have stated that OpenAI’s chatbot is suitable for use by academics and researchers.

“We are leading academic publishers like Elsevier and Cambridge University Press to say you can use apps such as ChatGPT to write academic papers.

The text can be generated by apps like ChatGPT and Bing, but they can’t be listed as authors or co-authors when the text is generated by others.

That is a tremendous achievement! “Generative AI posted the following on LinkedIn a few days ago.

The use of ChatGPT for the creation of content has already been mentioned in regards to the growing demand for high-quality content for products, brands, and websites.

Alternatively, the user may ask the chatbot to respond to the content and then tweak the content to formulate the desired article.

It is also possible to earn by using affiliate marketing, one of the methods to sell products, services, and brands by promoting them on your content or platform and earning a commission from the platform.

In addition to providing writing services, the software can also be used to provide editing services. Through ChatGPT, articles, blog posts, and other written content can be easily edited.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced the latest addition to its series of language models: GPT-4, an enhanced version of its predecessor that promises to be more sophisticated and better.

With the GPT-4, you will have the ability to communicate with people in multiple languages and receive accurate, seamless translations. There is the potential for this to significantly improve global communication, enabling people to communicate freely and understand each other regardless of the language barrier they may face.

Is ChatGPT available as an app?

From the get-go, it’s worth mentioning that there is no official app for ChatGPT available on Android and iOS devices.

SEE ALSO:

TikTok Is Once Again Under Threat From The US Government

How To Install Google Analytics In WordPress: A Beginner’s Guide

Best Logo Design Software Of 2023: Top Tools For Creative Professionals
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins