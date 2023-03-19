Use Of ChatGPT Is Allowed By Elsevier And Cambridge University Press

(CTN News) – Despite the fact that OpenAI released ChatGPT just four months ago, it has already made a profound impact on the world in this brief period of time.

A chatbot that is based on artificial intelligence creates human-like conversations, assists in email writing, poem-writing, and academic work, among other services.

As a result, there have been ripples throughout the academic industry as a result of this event.

In response to this development, academics and educators have expressed concern that students will use this chatbot to complete assignments, instead of using their own capabilities and knowledge to complete the assignments.

There are already a number of schools and universities that have banned the use of ChatGPT, whereas publishers such as Elsevier and Cambridge University Press have stated that OpenAI’s chatbot is suitable for use by academics and researchers.

“We are leading academic publishers like Elsevier and Cambridge University Press to say you can use apps such as ChatGPT to write academic papers.

The text can be generated by apps like ChatGPT and Bing, but they can’t be listed as authors or co-authors when the text is generated by others.

That is a tremendous achievement! “Generative AI posted the following on LinkedIn a few days ago.

The use of ChatGPT for the creation of content has already been mentioned in regards to the growing demand for high-quality content for products, brands, and websites.

Alternatively, the user may ask the chatbot to respond to the content and then tweak the content to formulate the desired article.

It is also possible to earn by using affiliate marketing, one of the methods to sell products, services, and brands by promoting them on your content or platform and earning a commission from the platform.

In addition to providing writing services, the software can also be used to provide editing services. Through ChatGPT, articles, blog posts, and other written content can be easily edited.

Earlier this week, OpenAI announced the latest addition to its series of language models: GPT-4, an enhanced version of its predecessor that promises to be more sophisticated and better.

With the GPT-4, you will have the ability to communicate with people in multiple languages and receive accurate, seamless translations. There is the potential for this to significantly improve global communication, enabling people to communicate freely and understand each other regardless of the language barrier they may face.

Is ChatGPT available as an app?

From the get-go, it’s worth mentioning that there is no official app for ChatGPT available on Android and iOS devices.

