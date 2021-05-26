Understanding How to Boost Engagement with Push Notifications

Push notifications are known for providing rapid yet effective results. Within a short span of time, they have become a top priority of every business around the world.

And why not so, when they have boost engagements on a mass level and that too using simple yet effective push notifications strategies? It doesn’t matter whether you are using React Native push notifications, iOS or android push notifications, from a few days or months they can drive huge traffic to your app or your site most of the time.

But still, there are many who are not able to boost engagement. It is due to various reasons. If you are one of them, here is a complete guide for you on how to boost engagement with push notifications.

Use Rich Media

One of the things that separate push notifications from various other marketing techniques is their ability to carry rich media. It means you can add images, graphics, videos, gifs, emojis, etc.

This will create an eye-catchy effect in the mind of the audience thus motivate them to open and see your notification. But by rich media, it doesn’t mean you simply add an image for the sake of adding. It must be such that it can fill the void that is preventing your users to get engaged with your platform. It must carry interesting yet useful information that a user can’t resist opening your notification.

It must be such that your audience can’t hold the zeal of paying a visit to your platform again in the future. You can easily obtain this objective by providing a short product description video or a combination of images, emojis, gifs, text, and so on. This will let your user have the necessary information about a specific product or service without performing any research. It is all about making it easy to help the audience make decisions.

Leverage Personalization

A personalized push notification carries a 4 times higher opening rate than an average message. This is the power of the push notification that can help you to engage your audience to your platform without trying much.

The thing is, push notifications allow you to use segmentation and personalization to your advantage. You can reach an audience on the basis of gender, age, region, etc. This will help you to target the audience with the products or services of their need.

Moreover, you can further use personalization where you can approach the audience on the basis of their interest. This will not only motivate them to show their presence on your platform but will also motivate them to close the deal right on the spot.

It doesn’t matter whether they want to purchase a specific product or service but if they like it a lot, then chances are high that they will even go for an unplanned purchase. This will not only boost engagement but will also help you with sales. This will also make them feel that you understand their needs. This will further help in building a strong relationship.

Limited-Time Offers

The good thing about push notifications is, you can reach your audience instantly when you want. This means you got something fresh for your audience you can reach them and invite them to your platform for a look.

On the other hand, you can take the curiosity to another level by offering limited-time deals through push notifications. All you have to do is select deals and offers that can attract the audience. These deals can be on fresh arrivals or on existing products and services.

Once you are done with the selection. You can offer the deal for 24 hours, 12 hours or even for 1 hour as per your choice. The moment your audience finds their interesting items on offer will create an urge in their mind to pay a visit to your platform.

This will also create FOMO (Fear of Missing out) in the mind of the audience. As a result, they will try to close the deal as soon as possible. You can make it more effective by sending timely push notifications.

Feedback

Who doesn’t like to give suggestions? You need to know that push notifications are not only for delivering information to the audience. You can also ask for useful information through feedback.

This will not only let your audience feel special on your platform but will also help to develop trust for your platform. You can use feedback to improve your service the way your customers want.

You can also reach them to inform them of various updates that your app has gone through. You can inform them about the new experiences that they can have on your app. You can also ask for any bugs if they are encountered. This will create a strong bond between the customer and your app. As a result, you need not worry about losing them to your competitors.

Make them feel special

There can be a situation when users haven’t paid a visit to your platform for a few days, a week, or even a month. In this case, you can send push notifications regarding missing them.

For example, you own a gaming app and your users haven’t paid a visit for a long time. In this case, you can send them a push notification containing the link of the ongoing live game urging them to save their team in the battle.

In most cases, users feel special and they click the link to see the ongoing situation or to participate in an ongoing game. Then it doesn’t matter if they stay there for a few minutes or seconds. But the idea behind this is, who knows that they develop interest again and often start paying a visit.

Conclusion

When it comes to boosting engagement using push notifications, there are a lot of techniques that you can go with. It all depends upon your app and your target audience. But there are few techniques that work for almost all apps and audiences. Some of those techniques are presented to you here.

