Uber Unveils New Features, Including That Lets Drivers Pick Their Own Trips

(CTN News) – Due to high gas prices and inflation rates, Uber announced a series of new features on Friday to enhance driver experiences.

Drivers across the country can see how much money they’ll make and where they’ll go before accepting a trip.

With Trip Radar, they can also see more than one trip request at a time. These changes will also help reduce riders’ wait times, Uber said.

Additionally, Uber Pro debit cards and checking accounts offer drivers up to 7% cash back on gas at select stations. Earnings will be deposited directly into drivers’ accounts.

Over the next few months, updates and debit cards will be rolled out.

Uber is trying to support drivers with this move. To combat rising fuel prices, the company added a surcharge on fares and deliveries in March.

As a result of the new options, the company may be able to retain existing drivers as well as attract new ones.

In May, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company expected driver growth to continue without “significant incremental incentives.”

Increasing the number of drivers on the platform is not new or surprising … “There is a lot of work to be done, but this is a machine that is working,” he said.

On Aug. 2, Uber will report its second-quarter earnings.

