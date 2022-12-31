Connect with us

Tech

U.S. Review Could Delay or Block Binance $1 Billion Deal for Voyager Digital
Advertisement

Tech

Ethereum Price Prediction – Can ETH Hit $10,000 in the Next Bull Market?

Tech

Review Of Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gen 7

Tech

Oppo Find N2 Foldable Clamshell Goes To The FCC And Bluetooth SIG

Tech

Honor Band 7 Gets 14 Days Battery Life

Tech

Cheap Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, And Earbuds'

Tech

The Best Online Resources for Ear Training

Tech

3 Easy Ways To Convert JPG Image Into Editable Text

Tech

IQOO 11: Know Its Top Features

Tech

Nintendo Switch Mid-Gen Upgrade Cancelled

Tech

POCO C50 To Launch In India On January 3

Tech

Have You Got An Apple Watch? First, Do These 8 Things

Tech

TikTok Hunt By Washington Is Driven By Political Hysteria: China Daily

Tech

US Probes how $372 Million Vanished After FTX Filed for Bankruptcy

Tech

Tesla's Stock is About to Have its Worst Month, Quarter and Year on Record

Tech

What are the Differences Between Free and Paid Trade Robots?

Tech

E-Commerce Will Go Viral on Social Media in 2023

Tech

Google Nest Hub Sleep Tracking Continues Unlimited For a Year

Tech

The Huawei Enjoy 50z Is Now Available In China For 1,199 Yuan ($172).

Tech

More Developers Use Linux Than Macs

Tech

U.S. Review Could Delay or Block Binance $1 Billion Deal for Voyager Digital

Published

46 seconds ago

on

U.S. Review Could Delay or Block Binance $1 Billion Deal for Voyager Digital

(CTN News) – A U.S. national security assessment might delay or prevent Binance’s $1 billion purchase of insolvent crypto lender Voyager Digital, according to a bankruptcy court filing on Friday.

US-based branch of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

With a deal that includes $20 million in cash and cryptocurrency assets that will be used to pay back Voyager’s consumers, the US plans to acquire the crypto lending platform that Voyager operates.

However, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency body that assesses foreign investments into American businesses for risks to national security, stated on Friday that its examination “could affect the ability of the parties to complete the transactions, the timing of completion, or relevant terms.”

Lawyers for Binance and Voyager.

The US didn’t react right away to demands for comment on Friday.

Washington has been using CFIUS more and more as a weapon to thwart Chinese investment in the US.

Changpeng Zhao, a Chinese-born resident of Singapore and the owner of Binance, does not have a physical headquarters. The business is the focus of an investigation for money laundering by US authorities.

The Palo Alto, California-based company Binance.US has said that its American exchange is “completely autonomous” of the main Binance platform.

In its court brief, CFIUS did not specifically address any security issues brought up by the Voyager transaction, but it did note that bankruptcy courts have sometimes determined that national security considerations might limit a company’s ability to bid on assets in bankruptcy.

Months after the collapse of two significant cryptocurrencies, TerraUSD and Luna, sent shockwaves across the digital asset sector, Voyager filed for bankruptcy in July.

When FTX Trading filed for bankruptcy in November due to a flurry of client withdrawals and fraud claims that resulted in the arrest of CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Voyager’s first plan to transfer its assets to FTX Trading collapsed.

Related CTN News:

Sam Bankman-Fried Expected to Enter Plea in FTX Fraud Case

United Airlines Orders a Large Number Of Boeing 787s

US Probes how $372 Million Vanished After FTX Filed for Bankruptcy
Related Topics:
Continue Reading