Twitter To Mark Verified Accounts As "Official"
Elon Musk's Net Worth Falls Below $200 Billion As Tesla Hits 52-Week Low

Nintendo's First-Half FY23 Digital Sales Are Up 30.2%

On TikTok, What Is The Reverse AI Filter Trend?

Gmail Package Tracking Feature Announced by Google

Top 10 Professional Networking Sites to Boost Your Career

Empowering Manufacturing with Private LTE/5G

How to Fix "Unable to Open Attachments" issue in Microsoft Outlook on Windows?

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

Why People Are Leaving Twitter For Mastodon: How does it Compare with Twitter?

How To Build An Enterprise Software In 2022

Are SSDs a Good Purchase Before Black Friday?

A Thorough Guide to Fix Green Lines on iPhone Screen through TunesKit

What is an ERP System in Simple Words

In AirPods Pro 2: Apple should have Introduced these 5 Features

'Meta' Preparing For Mass Layoffs

In 2024, Samsung Expects Apple's First Foldable Device To Debut

What are Smart Contracts? Let’s know about them

What is Zero-knowledge Proof?

Twitter Updated its App in the App Store to Charge $8 For Blue Check Verification

(CTN NEWS) – According to Twitter, it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to show that they are authentic, which is the latest development in Elon Musk’s overhaul of the platform’s verification process.

In the future, those who do not pay a monthly fee will no longer be able to use the site’s “blue checks” that confirm an account’s authenticity.

In addition to the checkmarks, a $7.99-a-month subscription will include some bonuses, such as fewer ads and the opportunity to see tweets from subscribers more often than those from non-subscribers.

Since 2009, the platform’s verification system has been in place to ensure that public-facing and high-profile accounts are who they claim to be.

The availability of the checkmark for a fee has raised concerns that impersonations and scams may result. Whether you scroll Twitter in light or dark mode, the gray label blends into the background is an apparent compromise.

However, it might lead to confusion since Twitter users used to the blue check to verify authenticity now need to search for the less obvious “official” designation.

According to Twitter employee Esther Crawford, who has been working on the verification overhaul, the “official” label will be added to “select accounts” once the new system is launched.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label, and the label is not available for purchase,” said Crawford, the subject of a viral photo showing her sleeping on the floor of a Twitter office to meet Musk’s deadline.

According to Crawford, recipients of the label include government agencies, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures.

The outgoing system has about 423,000 verified accounts. Among them are celebrities, businesses, politicians, and media outlets.

Some verified accounts belong to individual journalists, some with tiny followings at local newspapers and news sites. To prevent false information from spreading on Twitter, reporters’ identities had to be verified.

The blue check was not Musk’s only option for designating official accounts.

