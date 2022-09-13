Connect with us

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Twitter Begins Rolling Out Podcasts To Blue Subscribers

(CTN News) _ It has been announced that Twitter is beginning to roll out its redesigned Spaces tab as part of its ongoing redesign process.

Twitter Blue members on iOS can now experience the new interface element through early access Labs feature, which is available through the subscription’s early access feature.

In addition to live and recorded Spaces, the tab offers a selection of popular podcasts that you can listen to directly through the app as well.
