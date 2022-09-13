Twitter Begins Rolling Out Podcasts To Blue Subscribers

(CTN News) _ It has been announced that Twitter is beginning to roll out its redesigned Spaces tab as part of its ongoing redesign process.

Twitter Blue members on iOS can now experience the new interface element through early access Labs feature, which is available through the subscription’s early access feature.

In addition to live and recorded Spaces, the tab offers a selection of popular podcasts that you can listen to directly through the app as well.

A developer named Jane Manchun Wong found references to the podcast tab in Twitter’s code in March, indicating there would be a podcast tab in the near future.

A few months after the tweak was made, a small group of English-speaking users began testing the interface tweak with the company.

There is a Stations section in the podcast section that groups podcasts and Spaces under similar themes, as well as separate categories for current and future Spaces.

There is no question that Twitter’s interface is not ideal for finding a specific podcast or episode, but that is by design as well.

A dedicated app, such as Pocket Casts, won’t be replaced by the tab.

Could help you discover something new to listen to, and if you end up checking out a Space or two, then it’s done its job done its job.

Does Twitter Blue cost money?

Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis, and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.

