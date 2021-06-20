Tips to on How to Maximize Survey Response Rate

Increasing your customer satisfaction survey response rate is not difficult but you do need to focus on maximizing the survey response rate. Before you start the survey process make sure that you have good contact information for your customers.

Now you have prepared your survey and have sent it out. Now you wait for responses from your customers.

The survey is successful when the response rate is high. A higher response rate means that the data you have obtained represents the total population. This implies that your survey result is reliable and accurate with less chance of error.

Here are some tips you can follow to get the maximum survey response rate.

First Impression is Important

Make sure your survey is attractive to catch the attention of the recipient. Include your brand logo and company name to make it recognizable. Use Survey Software that allows you to replace their default brand with your customized branding. Optimize the survey with the proper brand message, colors, and images.

Don’t end up in Spam

You need to make sure that your potential customers are receiving your surveys. Often survey emails end up in spam because of their designs. To work around the spam filters, avoid using words that may trigger the filter. Don’t use words like ‘free’, ‘win’, etc. in your email subject line. This will mark your survey mail as spam.

Introduce your Brand

Introducing your company can prevent your customers from making your emails spam. Make sure you send it from a valid and recognizable email address. Your company name and other relevant details must be added in the mail so that the recipient can recognize your company. This will increase the open rates of the survey mail.

Also, most importantly, don’t use email providers that allow mass marketing. Sending bulk messages will blacklist your emails.

Personalize the survey

Use the customer’s name and any other information you have about them to make the email more personal. Add the information on the email subject and body. Mention their name as you greet them in the email.

Don’t Overload the Survey

If the survey is too long it will frustrate the respondent especially if they use mobile devices to respond. Keep the questions minimum and the language simple. Ensure the survey questions are easy to understand.

Don’t add irrelevant information. Unless you need to add some extra information use links to the information.

Tailor the questionnaire

Use a Survey Software that allows you to experiment with other forms of question type than simple “yes/no”. Use NPS, open-ended, or multiple-choice questions.

Provide the option of Unsubscribe

If you are using email surveys, make sure that your recipients can unsubscribe anytime they want. Don’t complicate the process of unsubscribing. You don’t want to lose customers. However, the option of unsubscribing can prevent your emails from getting blacklisted.

Multiple Devices and Browsers

Use Survey Software that supports your survey in standard browsers and mobile devices. Most people prefer using mobile or tablet more. Providing surveys that can load smoothly in those devices can increase the chance of getting responses.

Provide Time estimate

Before sending the survey, track how much time you take to complete the survey. Adding an estimated time in the survey will help the respondents schedule their time to complete the survey. It also prevents the recipient from abandoning the survey thinking that it will take too much of their time.

Progress Bar

An advanced Survey Software should provide you this feature that allows the responders to see how much of the survey they have completed. This can help boost the responder’s motivation to complete the survey.

Ask relevant questions

The chances of an abandoned survey increases when respondents have to answer questions they have done previously.

Use Survey Software that supports the feature of skip logic. This will help you optimize your survey to present only relevant questions to your responders. It ensures that the next question depends on the answer given in the current question. Also, it ensures that the respondents do not get asked the same questions repeatedly.

Offer Incentive

The best way to motivate your respondent to take the survey is to offer them some reward, discount, or coupon. Mention that after completing the survey they will receive some reward. This will increase the likelihood of even an unwilling respondent taking the survey. As a result, you can effectively increase your response rates.

Multi-lingual

If you are a company that has customers all over the world you cannot limit your survey to one language. If you limit your survey to only English it will lead to potential customers abandoning your survey.

Use Survey Software that provides a multi-language feature. This will ensure that your survey is translated into the native language of the customer.

Test your Survey

Use Survey Software that allows you to test your survey before making the survey Live for the customers. Make sure the survey works seamlessly on every device and browser. All other features like skip logic, multi-language, etc. work properly.

Have your employees take the survey to test the ease of use, structure, grammar, ease of understanding, etc.

Send Reminders

People are often busy sorting their own life. They may have noticed your survey mail the day you launched it. Send the customer reminders during the timeline of your survey. Customize your “reminder emails” to motivate them. Also, you can attach the link to the survey in the reminders.

Use Survey Software in which you can optimize follow-up mails. This way, your software will automatically send emails to those recipients who are yet to respond back. Don’t send too many reminders. Just one or two reminders is enough to boost the response rate.