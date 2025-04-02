TikTok is Banned, and Trump Says a Deal Will Come Before April 5.

(CTN News) – President Donald Trump expressed confidence in his administration’s supervision of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, as the payment deadline draws near this week.

Late on Sunday, Trump informed reporters aboard Air Force One that “TikTok is gaining significant momentum.” He thought would make it. Less than seven days before ByteDance’s April deadline to sell or risk a US ban, the president made these claims.

Trump said, “We have a significant number of potential buyers.”

The administration, according to Trump, is “in the process of negotiating with China” and “pursuing it due to their potential involvement.” In an effort to lower tariffs, President Trump proposed last week that China’s government sell TikTok’s US business.

Concerns regarding the well-known video-sharing app have surfaced since the January 19 regulation mandating ByteDance’s divestment. President Trump suspended the Act until April 5, the day following his inauguration, giving TikTok a 75-day reprieve.

BEFORE AGREEMENTING TO PURCHASE TICKTOK, Trump ATTEMPLATED TO OUTLAW THE APP DURING HIS FIRST TERM ON THE GRA But the agreement fell through.

The venture was terminated by the magistrate. During his presidential campaign last year, he had a change of heart about the well-liked program, which helped him win over younger voters.

“I achieved a 36 percentage point increase in the support of the younger demographic.” He claimed on Sunday that Republicans have trouble winning over younger voters. “I contend that a substantial portion of it can be attributed to TikTok.”

Trump has stated that if necessary, the deal deadline may be extended. He proposed that 50% of the joint venture be owned by the US. Details of this deal have not been made public by the government.

TikTok and ByteDance have not responded to the discussions. Whether ByteDance has altered its mind about selling off TikTok, which it had rejected at the beginning of the year, is unknown.

What’s planned on April 5th?

By April 5, the original statewide prohibition will be reinstated if TikTok has not been sold to an authorized buyer. Although it’s uncertain, the president has thought about extending the executive order’s deadline.

Trump’s decision came after a government law mandating ByteDance to divest or face ban in January was unanimously approved by the Supreme Court. The day following the verdict, TikTok was unavailable to American users. Trump’s decision to postpone the ban gave it new life.

The decision to retain TikTok under the presidential decree has not been contested in court, despite criticism.

Do you want to purchase TikTok?

TikTok has garnered a lot of attention from bidders in recent months, but Byte Dance might not sell it.

An informed source claims that advisors to Vice President JD Vance, who is in charge of a possible acquisition, have contacted numerous startups, including Perplexity AI, to discuss their concepts. Perplexity AI and ByteDance suggested a merger in January in order to combine their operations with TikTok’s US business.

The bid could come from a business run by billionaire Frank McCourt, who recently appointed Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, as a strategic advisor.

ByteDance has reportedly made a $20 billion offer for US TikTok operations, according to a consortium of investors. If it works, they intend to use blockchain technology to update the well-known app and give users more control over their online information.

Roblox’s CEO is part of a consortium led by Jesse Tinsley, founder of Employer.com. For TikTok, he is giving ByteDance about $30 billion. In January, Trump said that Microsoft was assessing the well-known program. Rumble is a conservative and far-right video platform, and former Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is also interested.

In a March X post, Rumble stated that it would be willing to collaborate with a group of organizations interested in purchasing TikTok and acting as its technical partner.

SOURCE: AP

