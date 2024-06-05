Connect with us

TikTok Accounts With High Profile Were Targeted By An Exploit
TikTok Accounts With High Profile Were Targeted By An Exploit

TikTok
Image Credits: TechCrunch

(CTN News) – A weakness that allowed hackers to penetrate many high-profile celebrity and brand accounts on TikTok’s video platform is now being resolved by the firm’s security team, according to the company.

The vulnerability allowed hackers to get access to such accounts. There are accounts belonging to Paris Hilton and Sony that are included in this group.

There was no information provided by the video app maker that is owned by ByteDance regarding the nature of the attack or the strategies that the company has implemented to protect itself from it.

The corporation, on the other hand, has indicated that it has made attempts to stop the attack and prevent it from happening again in the future using the same strategy.

According to prior reports by Semafor and Forbes, this malicious attempt appears to have featured malware that was transmitted through the direct messaging (DMs) feature of TikTok. Due to the fact that this attack occurred, it is probable that the accounts owners were unable to access their TikTok profiles.

It was not immediately clear what the hacker’s goals were because none of the accounts that had been compromised had begun posting content at the time of the breach. Semafor revealed that a hacker obtained access to account the previous week, which resulted in the account being taken offline for a number of different days.

This was the initial cause of the account being taken offline. The news agency made the announcement that it would be working together with TikTok to implement additional protections to ensure the continuous safety of the account in the days ahead, particularly during the presidential elections in the United States.

TikTok was requested to issue a statement,

The company declined to provide any specifics regarding the nature of the attack or its countermeasures. For the sake of preventing potential dangers to the platform from being “tipped off,” this action was taken.

The security team of the company is aware of a potential attack that is targeting a number of high-profile accounts, according to a statement made by an employee at the company who acted as a spokesperson for the company.

The actions that we have taken have been taken to put an end to this attack and to make certain that situations of a similar nature do not recur in the future. To determine whether or not it is required to restore access, we are now holding direct interactions with the owners of the accounts that have been affected.

The attacks have taken place at a time when the impact of TikTok in the United States is being questioned and questioned further. As a result of worries surrounding national security, Vice President Joe Biden signed a measure in April that will oblige ByteDance,

TikTok’s Chinese parent company.

The company has to sell the app or risk being prohibited from operating in the United States if they do not. As a result of concerns regarding the safety of the country, this law was enacted in response. It will be against the law for app stores to distribute TikTok once the regulation is put into effect, and this will be the case in the event that ByteDance does not sell.

Since that time, TikTok has initiated legal action against the government of the United States of America regarding the law, which will result in the matter remaining in the courts for a lengthy amount of time.

While this is going on, Donald Trump, who was the first president to attempt to ban the app in the United States, has recently started utilizing the platform to push his own political agenda. Trump was one of the first people to criticize TikTok.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News.

