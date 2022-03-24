This Omega Speedmaster x Swatch Collab Is Breaking the Internet

Watch fans have been over the moon by an unexpected collaboration. The Omega Speedmaster watch company and Swatch have come together to bring you the MoonSwatch collection, which consists of 11 different models. A replica of Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch featuring the exact proportions and design of the venerable watch. This watch is made of quartz and has a Bioceramic case…and it costs $260.

In terms of collecting watches, the Speedmaster is the most basic model, and it currently costs around $6,400 in its current version. There are a lot of people who would be very excited if they could have such an Omega Speedmaster watch for a mere fraction of that cost. This is because they could have a dial that was actually signed by Omega Speedmaster itself. I don’t know if we need to tell you, but these are just fun, even if you don’t have a Moonwatch, or if you never even wanted one (which is difficult to believe).

It measure 42mm in diameter and all of the details on the MoonSwatch are the same as those on the Speedmaster, including the case contours and the stepped subdials. There are a couple of distinguishing factors that allow them to be immediately distinguished from Speedmasters. For example, quartz movements dictate a particular dial layout with the subdials evenly distributed across the dial. This is in contrast to the layout of the Speedmaster which combines the subdials toward the lower third of the dial. On the dial you’ll also find the words “Swatch” and “MoonSwatch” if you look close enough.

Each of the three Omega Speedmaster variations is basted on a different celestial body in our solar system, but the Moon is closest in appearance to the actual Omega Speedmaster. There are other versions, however, that take some creative license and make the most of the possibilities of Bioceramic. These versions offer a variety of beautifully designed cases and swatches, as you would expect from Swatch. Using ceramic and castor oil, Swatch developed its own exclusive material called Bioceramic, which is light, silky, scratch-resistant and very interesting. It is very similar to a plastic-ceramic hybrid.

There is a pink option for Venus, a yellow option for the Sun, a green and blue option for the Earth, and there is a prototype Omega Speedmaster for Mars. This prototype was made in 1972 for NASA. For the watch nerds, there are a few additional touches such as the “dot over 90” design and a hidden “S” engraved into the crystal. There are quite a few variations to choose from. They will be attached to velcro straps just like the ones that astronauts wore over their spacesuits when they were in space.

There is no shortage of collabs between watch companies these days, but collaborations between two watch companies are few and far between with secrecy and competition the norm. Despite being siblings within the Swatch Group, Omega Speedmaster and Swatch are still considered very prestigious brands in the watch industry. Still, it is still strange to see Omega’s name (and Speedmaster’s as well) on a $260 watch. Omega’s iconic Speedmaster watch has been reimagined to demonstrate its playful side as well as draw in a younger audience – as well as those who can’t currently afford a Speedmaster. It may devalue the Omega brand and Speedmaster design, but it also showed Omega as a brand that was playful. This type of collaboration between watch brands would be great to see more often.

What is the process of getting one of these? There will be, for now, only a few Swatch stores where the brand-new watches will be available starting this Saturday, March 26, and one person will be able to buy a maximum of two watches. Other than that, you may have a hard time actually getting your hands on them, since they won’t be available online, at least for now.