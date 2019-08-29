Thailand’s Space Camp Program Now Accepting Applications

BANGKOK – Discover Thailand’s Astronaut Scholarship Program, is now accepting applications from Thai youths aged 13-19. Applications for the space camp are open from now until 20th October this year.

The program offers an opportunity for selected Thai children to witness operations at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center (USSRC).

Applicants will have to take a 100-question test on general knowledge and space history. After which 21 applicants will be selected for further competition in a 3-day, 2-night STEM Camp.

The Three Winners will be Selected by Previous Space Camp Graduates

Three winners will be selected in a vote by fellow contestants under the supervision of the organizing body.

The program is designed to grant scholarships to applicants who are able to demonstrate, knowledge, skills, and leadership qualities.

The three space camp winners will later experience real operations at the USSRC in Huntsville, Atlanta, USA.

Witnessing rocket building, aircraft and spacecraft navigation, and robot operations in space missions during a 10-day training program.

They will participate in real operations using real equipment. After the space camp, they will be granted the opportunity to study at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

The Discover Thailand’s Astronaut Scholarship Program is financed by the U.S. Department of State, in cooperation with the KMITL. The program received some 1,000 applications last year.

The KMITL and USSRC have mutually designed a test, with questions and correct answers from previous year’s examinations. It is available online at www.spacecampthailand.com for interested persons to study and practice.

The test questions each year have to be approved by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) before being published.

The Space Camp Program is Designed to Grant Scholarships to Well-Rounded Applicants

He said the program is open to Thai children and youths aged 13-19 years who are interested in aerospace, and is open to children who are not school students.

Each school in Thailand can send two students to take part in the application stage of the program free of charge, while other applicants not nominated by a school are subject to a 590 baht fee per person.

The program is now accepting applications online until 20th October 2019. The paper test will be taking place on 27th October, with the results announced 20 days after the examination.