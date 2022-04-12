Supreme Studio Builds Thailand’s Largest LED Wall for Virtual Production

In response to the growing popularity of virtual production in the film industry, Bangkok-based Supreme Studio has partnered with LED display manufacturer ROE to build Thailand’s largest LED wall.

A virtual production wall with diamond DM2.6 panels that spans 37x4m and has a 140-degree viewing angle. This wall’s ceiling is made up of carbon CB3 tiles which are 6x3m in size.

The diamond and carbon series of tiles are ideal for film and commercial shoots. Each screen is designed to produce high-quality images with vivid colors and bright contrast.

LED products provided by ROE Visual were impressive in every sense. The wonderful footage and creative projects created by this amazing XR LED wall are highly anticipated.

Brynley Cadman, the virtual production supervisor at Supreme Studio, said the company hopes to create magic for its customers by combining creativity and advanced video production technology.

ROE Visual’s deputy sales director Glory Gao added: “We are confident that the XR LED Wall will perform well for many video production projects in the future after being installed with DM2.6 and CB3 panels.

LED Wall Virtual Production Technology: What is it?