Thailand to Open Fake News Center By the Beginning of November

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Ministry of a Digital Economy and Society plans to open a Fake News Center by November. It will focus on four categories of inaccurate news reporting which might affect the public.

Digital Minister Puttipong Punnakanta, said today that the coordinating committee of the Fake News Center has set up four subcommittees to screen the various categories of news which might disrupt public peace and national security.

In fact the center will cover four categories of news. Natural disasters such as flooding, earthquakes, dam breaks and tsunamis; economics, the financial and banking sector; health products, hazardous items and illegal goods, and government policies.

The Fake News Center will identify information or data which may not be factual. It will verify, analyze and clarify it for the public. Via three major channels: a website, Facebook and Line.

Operations of the Center which is expected to open in November will be accurate, credible and fast.

The committee considered protocols for analyses of fake news, in line with international standard.

Platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Line also combat fake news daily in Thailand.



Next it plans to consult these platforms and all cellphone service providers. Encouraging them to take part in the delivery of countermeasures to expose fake news.

Furthermore Thailand will also join the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) to help prevent fake news.