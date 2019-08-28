Thailand Hosts International Aerospace Exhibitions at Space Week 2019

BANGKOK – Thailand Space Week 2019 has commenced, showcasing aerospace and Geo-information technology and a zero-gravity simulations.

Thailand Space Week 2019 held by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) is Thailand’s first aerospace exhibition. Featuring academic forums on aerospace and geo-information technologies, a forum on high-precision satellite location tracking services in Asia.

Showcasing innovative concepts and real-life adaptations in the industrial sector. It is also an opportunity for business matching sessions between international firms.

The Space week event also houses aerospace innovations including human gyroscope devices simulating zero-gravity conditions. The device is used to familiarize astronauts with spinning spacecrafts. Event goers can participate in space orbit simulations using 3D virtual reality headsets. There are some 60 information booths.

Thailand Space Week 2019 is taking place at IMPACT Forum, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center, Nonthaburi, from today until Friday 29 August.

Last week Thailand launched a space operations center, the facility highlights Thailand’s effort to develop its space capabilities.

Thailand’s involvement in outer space has been in research and development and satellite navigation dating back decades. The involvement of agencies like the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

But over the past few years, Thailand has made efforts to expand the development of it space policy and to expand it through various initiatives. Such as the creation of the National Space Policy Committee and the development of satellites.

Last week, Thailand’s efforts to develop its space capabilities were in the headlines again with the announcement of a new military space unit. The Thai military formally launched a new space operations center to enhance national security in space.