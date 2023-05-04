Connect with us

China's Tencent Offering To Create Human Deepfake Services For $145
(CTN NEWS) – Another AI-related topic that has people concerned is deepfakes. The ability to essentially put words in someone else’s mouth could have dangerous repercussions, but China’s Tencent is offering to create a deepfake of anyone within 24 hours for $145.

Tencent subsidiary Tencent Cloud launched the service last week, writes The Reg.

If the buyer provides at least three minutes’ worth of live-action video of the subject and 100 spoken lines, it can produce a high-definition deepfake of any person.

The business will deliver a deep fake of the person in as little as 24 hours for a fee of $145, available in half body (waist-up) or entire body. Both Chinese and English are available for the service.

Options Available For The Deepfaked Humans

According to Tencent, these AI-generated individuals may serve as hosts for live-streamed infomercials, which are quite popular in China. This would eliminate the need to pay a real person to host.

The company claimed that the inventions might also be employed as professionals, such as doctors and lawyers.

The deep faked individuals have a variety of styles to choose from, including realistic, semi-realistic, and cartoon styles in 3D, as well as real person and cartoon styles in 2D.

Customers can set the films’ backgrounds and the tone of the artificial human, and Tencent Cloud can add bespoke Q&As with realistic tones and inflections.

“Ren Xiaorong,” a news presenter designed with artificial intelligence, delivers news 24/7

Tencent Cloud Intelligent Human Products general manager Chen Lei stated the company hopes to develop a fully-automated “AI+ Digital Intelligent Human Factory” platform for manufacturing and selling deepfakes.

When it comes to deepfakes, China is in the forefront. The state-owned People Daily news outlet has an AI-created presenter named “Ren Xiaorong,” who delivers news 24/7 all year round.

In addition, the nation employed virtual hosts for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Deepfakes have been causing controversy since they were first used to replace the faces of adult film actresses with Hollywood stars.

Although they were eventually banned from Pornhub and Reddit, deepfakes have improved over time.

The FBI issued a warning in 2022 about criminals deploying deep fakes during remote tech job interviews to steal critical data.

In February, a bogus Joe Rogan video that purported to be an advertisement for testosterone boosters gained popularity on TikTok.

