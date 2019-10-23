Tech Giant Huawei Banking on Thailand for Main 5G Market

China’s Telecom Giant Huawei has said its considering Thailand is considering Thailand as its main market for 5G ecosystem development and use in Southeast Asia, says its senior executive.

A senior executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, sees Huawei; the Thai government, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC); universities and the media as continuing to strengthen cooperation to develop Thailand’s 5G ecosystem.

In tandem with the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, Huawei set up a 5G testbed, the first of its kind in the region, earlier this year in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, he said.

The 5G site at Kasetsart University’s Sri Racha campus also involves 360-degree augmented reality/virtual reality; remote driving; multi-HD video and smart buses. It is also designed to serve as a R&D centre for new technologies, with researchers offering consultations and a full range of innovation.

The NBTC has been tasked with providing spectrum ranges for the 5G trial. Above all in cooperation with major mobile operators and internet service providers, the Huawei executive told the Bangkok Post at the 10th Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) recently held in Zurich.

The main focus of this year’s forum is the introduction of 5G for commercial use; the Internet of Things (IoT) and the mobile broadband industry.

“We’re trying to showcase the potential of the 5G system in Thailand. We also want to hear from our stakeholders,” he said.

“We think Thailand will become the most important market for us, particularly in Southeast Asia. For the reason we set up our regional headquarters in Bangkok. We want to do something more and better in Thailand.”