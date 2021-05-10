Steps on How to Repair Damaged MOV Video File

One of the most widely used video formats for video editing, the MOV file extension, was designed by Apple using a compressed format. MOV uses different tracks to contain video, audio, subtitles, and images, etc., in one single file. Since it is a widely used media container, it is susceptible to corruption.

If you are unable to run your video, it is possibly damaged. You might need to repair it. You can fix MOV using different ways that are available in the market. The easiest way to repair MOV is by using third-party software.

Part One: Reasons Behind the Unplayable MOV File

The MOV is an Apple QuickTime file and used as the basis of the MPEG-4 format. It is kept in a QuickTime File Format (QTFF) container file and is compatible with both Apple and Windows platforms. That is why it is one of the most commonly used video formats. In the case of corruption, know that you can repair MOV files yourself without spending any money. Videos contain some of the most important data to us. It is understandable why video repair tools are so high in demand. To fix MOV, the first thing you need to understand is why it got corrupted. Some of the common reasons why the MOV is corrupt and unplayable are:

Header Corruption

The video files contain header files. These headers are connected to the video and act as a route map for your computer. All the technical information about the video is in the header file. Your films run without interruption because of the header. The computer cannot play or even open the video if the header file is broken or corrupted.

Video compression issues

In video compression, you take a video with a larger size (more number of pixels) and create another one with a smaller size (less number of pixels) by grouping identical pixels together. The compressor tool inspects all the pixels in every frame and compresses the similar pixels into a single pixel. While it is a creative tool, sometimes a poorly compressed video will result in patchy images because of the incorrect merging of pixels.

Power Interruption

While your video is being recorded, the header is the last component to be written. A power outage at that point can lead to a broken header. This is the most common reason why MOV files are damaged. Similarly, a power outage while downloading or transferring a multimedia file can lead to corruption.

Virus and malware

Another common reason is that a virus or malware damaged the multimedia file while being downloaded or written. The virus interrupts the reading and writing process of the video, hence corrupting the file.

There are many other less common reasons why your MOV is corrupt. In any such case, the damaged file will have audio and video synchronization issues, codec issues, error messages while trying to load the movie, and many more. You might need some third-party software that can fix the MOV file effortlessly.

Part 2: Repair Damaged MOV Video with Wondershare Repairit

There are some ways to fix the MOV file, as previously discussed. However, the easiest way is to use good video repair software. Video Corruption is a frequently occurring issue, and there is a big market of video repair tools that tackle this problem. Few of them deliver the best results, however. One of the best software for restoring the MOV files is the Wondershare Repairit Tool.

Repairit was designed precisely to fix the corrupt video files. It is a user-friendly tool with a modern application that allows you to repair MOV files without any background knowledge of the software. Your multimedia file could be from any devices such as computers, digital cameras, smartphones, SD cards, USB drives, etc. It can fix MOV files with header, frame, movement, duration of sound corruption issues. Another thing about it is that both macOS and Windows OS versions of it are available.

The paid version of Repairit can restore videos of any format containing MOV, MP4, M4V, MKV, etc. for any amount of time. It allows you to preview your videos after repairing them so that you can check if the video is repaired before downloading it. The online version, however, is free. You can mend three multimedia formats on it, namely MOV, MP4, and 3GP. It allows you to fix ten videos per day with a 30-second preview. It is fast and, most importantly, reliable. Video repairs with Wondershare Repairit is encrypted to you only, which means your data is secure. Moreover, the video quality does not change, making it one of the best video repair tools in the market. You can repair MOV files in 3 easy steps.

Here is an easy and convenient step-by-step guide on how to fix MOV using the Wondershare Repairit online tool.

Step 1: Add the Corrupted MOV File

Go to the Wondershare Repairit online tool on their website. Press the “Add” button to add the corrupted MOV file.

Step 2: Repair the MOV File

To repair MOV, select the corrupted MOV file from the list. Click on “Repair” to proceed.

Step 3: Preview and Save the MOV file

The Repairit Online tool will display the repaired video, and you can preview a 30-second clip of it to check everything is in order. Now click a location on the computer to save the file. Click “Save the Video.”

That is it; it is super easy and simple.

Part 3: Tips to protect video files

Now that we have repaired our MOV file let’s discuss the importance of the backup. Sometimes it is harder to recover your data, especially if you have overwritten the files. Try your best so that such a situation never arrives. You cannot be vigilant enough to prevent data loss, but you can create a backup. A few of the most important tips to protect your multimedia files are as follows.

Creating a backup is necessary. Before making any changes to the video material, make sure you back up your data.

Create more than one backup file. These are the backups of your backups. If you store the data on a computer, consider saving it in USB, CD, DVD, or cloud storage. This will help you retain your data even if your original backup is lost.

Use the antivirus and keep it updated.

Update your operating system.

Create an optimum environment for your computer. Do not overheat it. Shield it from any physical damage and use a reliable power connection.

Conclusion

It is safe to say that losing precious data is a frustrating and common occurrence. Some tools out there provide comprehensive solutions to overcome the issues of data loss and corruption. Wondershare Repairit Tool is free, easy, safe, convenient, fast, and versatile. It has the best speed among the other video repair software. The user-friendly interface helps people who are less tech-savvy to complete this daunting task. This is why we recommend Repairit to fix MOV files. The best possible course of action is to create a backup of your data on cloud storage. Backup ensures the safety of your data.