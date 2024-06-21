Solved: Simplest Way to Save Outlook Email to PDF

Why Save Emails as PDFs?

People send and receive many emails every day for working and study. To store and access important emails easily, you can convert emails into PDF files. Unlike email formats which can vary across platforms, PDFs can be opened easily on any device with a PDF reader, ensuring smooth access to your messages regardless of the system you’re using.

Meanwhile, sharing emails with colleagues or clients often requires sending them individually. PDFs, however, allow you to compile multiple emails into a single document, making sharing a breeze. This is particularly useful for presenting email threads or sequences in a clear and organized manner.

Saving Emails as PDFs in Outlook (Windows 10 & 11)

Managing emails can be a hassle, especially when you need to save them for future reference. Traditionally, converting emails to PDFs often involved cumbersome printing or copy-pasting into separate documents. But what if there was a better way?

You can simply leverage a smart email-to-PDF convector service, MultCloud, to deliver the goal. It is a web-based service that helps you manage and organize data from cloud and email services. Currently, it supports Gmail and Outlook. You can simply export emails as PDF files directly and seamlessly via MultCloud. Here’s why:

No need to switch between different services. MultCloud seamlessly integrates with your email providers, allowing you to directly convert emails within its interface, saving your time and improving efficiency. Batch Processing Power: Need to save a bunch of emails? No problem! Unlike email services’ limited print functionality, MultCloud lets you select and convert multiple emails to PDFs at once. This saves you precious time and effort, especially when dealing with large email volumes.

Need to save a bunch of emails? No problem! Unlike email services’ limited print functionality, MultCloud lets you select and convert multiple emails to PDFs at once. This saves you precious time and effort, especially when dealing with large email volumes. Smart Downloads: MultCloud lets you decide whether to include email attachments and even customize file names for better organization. This ensures your PDFs are tailored to your specific needs and easily searchable.

MultCloud lets you decide whether to include email attachments and even customize file names for better organization. This ensures your PDFs are tailored to your specific needs and easily searchable. Platform Independence: The beauty of MultCloud lies in its accessibility. Accessible from any web browser, you can convert and manage your emails on any device, be it a computer, phone, or tablet. This makes it a perfect solution for users who work on the go or use multiple devices.

Now, let’s figure out how to download Outlook emails as PDFs easily via MultCloud:

Part 1: Create an account

Visit MultCloud on the web and log in with your Google, Facebook, or Apple ID account.

Part 2: Add Outlook

After signing in successfully, navigate to Add Email on the left sidebar. Add your Outlook account by tapping its icon.

Part 3: Download Outlook email

Proceed to Outlook located on the left lower side. Then tick the email you want to convert, and tap the Download button on the upper pane. Up to 50 email-to-PDF conversions are available to you for free; to enjoy an infinite number of conversions, you can upgrade your account.

Step 4: Customize download settings

You can name your downloaded file, and choose to Save Attachments or not. Finally, you can tap the OK button.

If your emails contain sensitive information, consider adding password protection to your PDFs for an extra layer of security. Most PDF reader applications allow you to set passwords when saving or editing PDFs. This ensures only authorized individuals with the password can access the email content.

Anyway, only 4 steps are needed, then you can download multiple emails to PDF files seamlessly. On top of converting emails, MultCloud is also a cloud-to-cloud backup, transfer, and sync service, allowing you to manage multiple cloud drives in only one platform.

Note: MultCloud supports Gmail as well. So, you can download emails from Gamil to PDF formats as well. Just repeat the same way above, the selected emails can be converted into PDF files simply.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, saving emails as PDFs offers a valuable tool for preserving and sharing your digital communications. By taking advantage of MultCloud, you can ensure your important emails remain accessible and organized regardless of your future needs. As said before, MultCloud allows you to multi-download emails to PDF files at once. This is especially practical and useful when you have a large number of emails to convert.

