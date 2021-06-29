Snapchat’s New Update Fixes Its Crashing Problem

On the off chance that you’ve been encountering the bug where the iOS form of Snapchat crashes at dispatch, Snapchat appears to be that there’s presently an update to fix it accessible in the App Store. The bug that has been fixed by the update didn’t seem to have influenced the Android rendition of the application.

Prior to refreshing to the most recent variant, 11.34.1.35, the application would give me a message that something turned out badly, prior to colliding with Springboard on my iPhone 12 Mini. Presently, I’m done getting the blunder, and have effectively had the option to send a Snap.

This is what the bug resembled when Snapchat was available:

The Snapchat Support Twitter account hasn’t yet tweeted about the fix (notwithstanding having a stuck tweet discussing the bug), however Snap’s SVP of Product has tweeted about the issue being fixed. Both myself and one of my associates tried the update, and Snapchat fixed the slamming issue for the two of us.

In the event that your telephone isn’t naturally downloading the update, you can snatch Snapchat yourself by going to the App Store, tapping on your profile picture in the upper right corner, and pulling down to revive. Any accessible updates ought to show up, and you can download them. On the off chance that you killed Auto-update to keep away from the messed with adaptation, you can walk out on by going to Settings > App Store, and afterward flipping App Updates on under Automatic Downloads.

SOURCE : theverge

