Samsung;Save Up To $50 With The First Discounts On New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

46 seconds ago

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are the latest smartwatches. You can get them on sale for the first time today only at Woot.

  In our annual list of the best smartwatches for the year, Samsung’s Galaxy Watches consistently claim the top spot.
Currently, Woot is offering the first chance we’ve seen to grab the latest models in this series at a discount.
 You can get a brand-new Galaxy Watch 5 for $250, $30 off, or a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400, $50 off.
 There are only a few hours left until 9:59 p.m. PST (12:59 a.m. ET).
Since these are the first discounts we’ve seen on these models, we wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out quickly.
 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm for $250 and 44mm for $290.
 With features like auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, sleep coaching, and more, it also functions as a smartwatch.
It has 1.5GB of RAM for snappy performance, and it’s compatible with third-party apps like Spotify, Uber, and more.
 With an IPX8 resistance rating, it’s waterproof up to 50 meters and has a battery life of around 24 hours.

With a 45mm display, the step-up Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale for $400 today, which is $50 off.

In terms of functionality, it’s similar to the standard Galaxy Watch 5, but the titanium body and 590-mAh battery make it more durable.

Our side-by-side comparison explains the differences.
