Samsung Launches Its Massive Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor

(CTN News) _ Samsung has officially launched its Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, which is available for $3,500. Sure, it is not the cheapest gaming monitor available.

However, there is something to be said for the type of experience you receive when using it. Assuming you have the financial resources to pay for it.

A 165Hz refresh rate makes the Odyssey Ark one of the slower gaming screens available.

However, even at 165Hz, the refresh rate is still suitable for most people. Furthermore, you are not really purchasing the Odyssey Ark for its fast refresh rate.

With its insanely big screen and ability to swivel into portrait mode that Samsung calls ‘Cockpit Mode,’ you’re buying it for the insanely big screen.

There are tons of other cool features on the Odyssey Ark, too. Four speakers and two woofers embedded behind the screen power the ‘Sound Dome’ audio system.

Each corner has a speaker, while the center has the woofer. There’s also HDR10+ gaming support and 16:9 aspect ratio. It’s got a 1ms response time.