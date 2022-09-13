Tech
Samsung Launches Its Massive Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor
(CTN News) _ Samsung has officially launched its Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, which is available for $3,500. Sure, it is not the cheapest gaming monitor available.
However, there is something to be said for the type of experience you receive when using it. Assuming you have the financial resources to pay for it.
A 165Hz refresh rate makes the Odyssey Ark one of the slower gaming screens available.
However, even at 165Hz, the refresh rate is still suitable for most people. Furthermore, you are not really purchasing the Odyssey Ark for its fast refresh rate.
With its insanely big screen and ability to swivel into portrait mode that Samsung calls ‘Cockpit Mode,’ you’re buying it for the insanely big screen.
There are tons of other cool features on the Odyssey Ark, too. Four speakers and two woofers embedded behind the screen power the ‘Sound Dome’ audio system.
Each corner has a speaker, while the center has the woofer. There’s also HDR10+ gaming support and 16:9 aspect ratio. It’s got a 1ms response time.
Samsung’s launch of the Odyssey Ark sets a new precedent
$3,500 isn’t for everyone. Sure. Despite that, the Odyssey Ark sets some new standards and at the very least drives some innovation.
One of the coolest features is the Sound Dome technology. If you don’t need high-quality audio, the monitor’s built-in audio will do.
Samsung calls the Odyssey Ark’s Flex Move Screen the Flex Move Screen. You can adjust the display size from 55 inches to 27 inches with this software feature.
A mini-LED panel, 4K UHD resolution, and HDMI 2.1 support make the Odyssey Ark a beast of a gaming monitor.
The One Connect box makes it easier to hook up multiple devices. Just like your PC and PS5/Xbox Series X.
Currently, the Odyssey Ark is available through Amazon and Best Buy, as well as directly from Samsung.
