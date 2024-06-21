Recovery Data Software for Windows PC

Is it safe to say that you are confronting file misfortune issues, for example, file deletion, disk formatting, virus infection, etc.? If this is the case, you should give MyRecover a shot—it’s free. This product is intended to assist you with recovering your lost documents and it has earned the trust of millions of clients all over the planet.

We frequently use our smartphones or cameras to capture priceless memories in our daily lives. To save space or safeguard their data, some people choose to store these images on their computers. While this may seem smart, there are certain risks involved: mistakenly deleting files or formatting the disk containing these pictures.

This is not where we started. Still, this can happen. So, how do you retrieve lost photos? They should be restored from a backup as the obvious solution. However, this method won’t do much good for you if you don’t always make backups. In any case, you can definitely relax, there is trust. You can utilize free recovery programming like MyRecover.

In this article, we will examine this free file recovery program and test if it can retreive deleted photos on Windows 10 PC. Stay with us as we dive deeper. Go along with us as we dive into it. Dive deep into the subtleties!

What exactly does MyRecover do?

Planned by AOMEI Tech, MyRecover is a dependable Windows file recovery software that has assembled an immense client base. It has a basic and easy to use interface, making it open in any event, for novices With this product, you can recover deleted or lost records effectively and rapidly in different misfortune circumstances, and it has a high success rate.

Let’s take a look at some of MyRecover’s key features, both positive and negative, so you can better understand it:

Strength:

Free data recovery up to 500MB

Easy to understand interface, especially suitable for novices.

Utilizes progressed examining strategies to check your devices, such as USB, SD cards, digital cameras, HDDs, and SSDs, etc., expanding your possibilities finding recoverable records completely.

Takes into consideration filtering, previewing and recovering records during the scanning process.

Upholds in excess of 200 record types, including reports, pictures, video, sound, packed documents, and website pages.

Works well with Windows 7, 8, 10, 11, and Server 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2022 as well as other Windows operating systems. So you can use it to recover deleted files in Windows 10.

Weakness:

Right now just works with Windows operating system.

Test Procedure & Result of Recovery Data Software for Windows PC

Presently, we should continue on toward MyRecover’s trying cycle and results. We’ll walk you through the entire testing process, from the available features and functionality to the speed and, ultimately, the recovery’s success. Before we begin, we install the free data recovery software on our computer from the official website.

During testing, we erased two PNG pictures utilizing the Shift + Erase keys to make the information recuperation process more easy. Then we open MyRecover and show all suitable drives. We select the drive containing the eliminated documents to filter.

The scanning process begins with a quick output followed by a deeper scan to identify all recoverable records on the disk. Shockingly, the scanning process is very quick.It only takes about 5 minutes to check about 100GB of information.

We utilized the Filter and Search box to track down the two deleted pictures. We entered “.png” in the search box and chose “Images” as the record type in the filter type choices. We can likewise set filters in view of date modified or record size adjusted assuming we have that data.

When we affirm the presence of the two PNG picture documents that were taken out, we select them and snap on the Recovery button to begin the process. Finally, we can choose a place to save the recovered records.

Following a couple of moments, the product told us that the recovery cycle was fruitful. We click on the recorded path to really look at the documents. The pictures are unblemished with next to no quality misfortune.

Wrapping up

In conclusion, MyRecover demonstrates that it is a powerful and dependable data recovery application. It found and effectively recovered two erased PNG pictures in no time. Whether you lost photographs, reports, recordings, packed documents, or some other kind of information, MyRecover merits an attempt.

