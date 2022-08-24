Reboot Announced for Lords of the Fallen

(CTN NEWS)_ The spiritual successor to Lords of the Fallen was announced tonight at Gamescom with a new cinematic trailer.

With a The at the start, The Lords of the Fallen will continue the dark fantasy Souls like RPG legacy of the original 2014.

The game has two-player online co-op. Announcement trailer for Lords of the Fallen

Also, the game world will be five times bigger than the original, split between the living and the dead. Featuring NPC quests, compelling characters, a fast and fluid combat system with spells and buffs, and full character customization.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, it’ll be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S by Hexworks (A CI Gaming Studio)

Hexworks is led by executive producer Saul Gascon (Dead by Daylight, PayDay 2) and creative director Cezar Virtosu (Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed: Origins).

“The Lords of the Fallen is the spiritual successor fans have always wanted,” Virtosu said. You can play alone or with friends in this vast, interconnected dual world split between the living and dead realms.

In addition to faster soul-like combat, stronger thematics, richer narratives, deeper RPG systems, and more immersive storytelling, it’s darker and tougher.” lords of the fallen trailer

Later this year, we’ll reveal more about the game’s world and story, but for now, watch the cinematic trailer.

Lords of the Fallen is a lot of IC (lords of the fallen gameplay)

if you just want an easier, less obtuse take on From Software’s combat RPG,” we said in our review.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this reboot can step out of Elden Ring’s shadow.

